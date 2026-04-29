New Blog Series from Commercial Credit Group (CCG) Helps Businesses Make Smarter Equipment Financing Decisions for Long-Term Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Apr. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing on more than two decades of working alongside equipment owners across industries and economic cycles, Commercial Credit Group (CCG) has launched a new thought leadership series focused on the real‑world lessons that shape resilient, growth‑oriented businesses.

The five‑part blog series, Lessons From Over 20 Years of Equipment Financing, draws from the experiences of CCG's leadership team as they've partnered with equipment owners across industries and economic cycles. Rather than focusing on short-term market trends, the series delivers real-world insights that help companies evaluate financing strategies, avoid common pitfalls, and align equipment investments with long-term business goals.

For companies considering equipment purchases, expansion, or refinancing, the series provides perspective on:

How successful equipment owners structure financing decisions to support cash flow and growth

Common mistakes that can limit flexibility or create risk over time

Proven principles that hold up across changing markets, interest rate environments, and business cycles

"After more than 20 years of financing equipment through multiple market cycles, we've seen firsthand that while the market evolves, the fundamentals of lending and responsible growth haven't changed," said CEO and founder, Dan McDonough. "This series is designed to help equipment-focused businesses make smarter decisions today that still serve them years down the road."

The series is particularly relevant for owners, executives, and finance leaders in construction, transportation, manufacturing, and waste industries who want to better understand how financing choices impact operational flexibility and long-term performance.

The Lessons From Over 20 Years of Equipment Financing series is now available on the CCG website. Readers are encouraged to explore the full series to gain practical insights drawn directly from decades of real-world financing experience.

About Commercial Credit Group Inc.:

Commercial Credit Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Commercial Credit, Inc., is an independent commercial finance company that provides equipment loans and leases to small and mid-sized businesses in the construction, fleet transportation, machine tool, manufacturing, and waste industries. The company's sales force is located throughout North America. Since its inception in 2004, CCG has originated over $8 billion in equipment loans and leases. CCG is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.commercialcreditgroup.com.

SOURCE Commercial Credit Group Inc.