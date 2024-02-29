Commercial Door Market Revenue Witnessing Upward Surge, While the market in the US will Cross $11 Billion, Europe Witnessing $18 Billion Revenue by 2029 - Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton publishes the latest focus insight report on the US commercial door market & Europe commercial door market.

The US Commercial Door Market to Reach USD 11.53 Billion by 2029

Market players in the US commercial doors market are adopting several strategies. They focus on research and development to stay at the forefront of technological innovations, ensuring that their product portfolios align with the demand for automatic, sustainable, and technologically enhanced doors. Additionally, they engage in strategic partnerships and collaborations to integrate new technologies seamlessly. Embracing sustainability in manufacturing processes aligns with market demands and demonstrates corporate responsibility, contributing to the positive image of market players in the eyes of environmentally conscious consumers. The market is experiencing a notable trend with the increasing integration of smart technology into commercial doors, such as biometric sensors and smartphone-controlled doors. Businesses recognize smart doors' advantages, which offer enhanced security, convenience, and energy efficiency. Hence, this factor is expected to increase the demand for automatic doors in the commercial sector in the US.

Key Development

On October 6, 2023 , Masonite, one of the key vendors completed the nationwide rollout of the Masonite Performance Door System in retail stores across the US and Canada . This industry-leading system offers advanced protection against air and water penetration with its 4-Point Performance Seal. For US commercial door market players, this development signifies increased competition and the need to enhance product performance and sealing technology to remain competitive in their respective markets.

, Masonite, one of the key vendors completed the nationwide rollout of the Masonite Performance Door System in retail stores across the US and . This industry-leading system offers advanced protection against air and water penetration with its 4-Point Performance Seal. For US commercial door market players, this development signifies increased competition and the need to enhance product performance and sealing technology to remain competitive in their respective markets. In a recent acquisition on October 4, 2023 , ASSA ABLOY one of the prominent vendors, acquired Securitech Group, a manufacturer of high-security door hardware products in the US. This strategic move allows ASSA ABLOY to strengthen its position in mature markets by adding complementary products. US commercial door market players should take note of this and explore opportunities for similar acquisitions or partnerships to expand their product offerings and security solutions.

Key Vendors

Andersen Corporation, Cornerstone Building Brands, JELD-WEN, Pella Corporation, Masonite, PGT Innovations, ASSA ABLOY, Marvin, Overly Door Company, VT Industries, Graham Architectural Products, Eliason Corporation, AMBICO, Special-Lite, Horner Millwork, Stanley Access Technologies, Overhead Door Corporation, Horton Automatics, C.R. Laurence, ManhattanDoor, Best View Garage Doors, Mesker Door, Rytec Corporation, Chase Doors, R&S Erection of Tri-County, Clopay Corporation, Boon Edam, South Jersey Glass & Door, Allegion and Dortek

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What factors are driving the growth of the US commercial doors market?

What materials are commonly used in commercial doors in the US?

What types of commercial doors are available in the market?

Who are the major players dominating the US commercial doors market?

The Europe Commercial Door Market is Projected to Reach USD 18.52 Billion By 2029

The Europe commercial door market is experiencing a notable trend with the increasing integration of smart technology into commercial doors like biometric sensors and smartphone-controlled doors. Businesses recognize smart doors' advantages, which offer enhanced security, convenience, and energy efficiency. This trend is closely linked to the rapid growth in construction activities across the region, as new commercial spaces are being developed and existing ones are renovating.

In Europe, there is a growing preference among customers for energy-efficient doors. This preference aligns with the increasing awareness of environmental sustainability and the need to reduce energy consumption. This trend also corresponds with the rising demand for smart buildings, where energy-efficient doors are pivotal in achieving sustainability goals. However, manufacturers face the ongoing challenge of balancing innovation with compliance to meet evolving energy efficiency standards. The Europe commercial door market is witnessing a surge in demand for smart buildings equipped with integrated systems to enhance safety, security, and energy management. Growing concerns related to regional safety and security are significant drivers for this trend. Businesses and property owners increasingly invest in advanced door solutions like facial recognition to fortify their buildings against emerging threats. This can be a good opportunity for market players.

Key Development

In April 2023 , Hormannn launched the robust and weather-resistant outdoor hand transmitter HSI 3 BS for gates and doors, focusing on integrating smart technology into windows, doors, and sliding doors. Hormann's involvement in smart technology underscores the importance of collaborations to stay at the forefront of technological advancements. Market players in the European commercial door industry should explore partnerships with tech specialists and work on incorporating intelligent features into their product offerings to tackle the competition.

, Hormannn launched the robust and weather-resistant outdoor hand transmitter HSI 3 BS for gates and doors, focusing on integrating smart technology into windows, doors, and sliding doors. Hormann's involvement in smart technology underscores the importance of collaborations to stay at the forefront of technological advancements. Market players in the European commercial door industry should explore partnerships with tech specialists and work on incorporating intelligent features into their product offerings to tackle the competition. Hormann, one of the prominent vendors, is showing commitment to sustainability. It is sourcing renewable energy and reducing CO2 emissions across their European locations. Hormann's comprehensive approach, including energy-efficient building practices and eco-friendly operational strategies, showcases a commitment to reducing their carbon footprint. Market players should align with the growing emphasis on eco-conscious choices and sustainable practices to remain competitive.

Key Vendors

VKR Holding, ASSA ABLOY, JELD-WEN, REHAU, Hörmann, Inwido, Internorm, Neuffer Windows + Doors, Weru, Deceuninck, dormakaba Group, NASSAU Door, Gilgen Door Systems, Sky-Frame, Pendle Doors, Manusa, Jansen, Boon Edam, Eurobond Doors, GEZE, Rite-Hite, Novoferm, NorDan, Reynaers Group, Aluplast, Arconic, SHURE STAR, Endoors, SAPA and Bauporte

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current value of the Europe commercial door market?

What is the projected value of the European commercial door market by 2029?

What factors are driving the growth of the Europe commercial door market?

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence