Commercial Drain Solution Franchise Brings the Heat to Homes, Businesses Across the Nation

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroLogik, the expert in eco-friendly commercial drain line and odor control solutions, has announced its expansion into the heating and air conditioning sector with the launch of its newest service EnviroHeat, an HVAC supplier that provides business and home owners with convenient heating and air services.

Continuing the brand's eco-conscious mission, EnviroHeat is bringing green initiatives and cost saving solutions to a head through patented technology that allows business and home owners to utilize used cooking oil to generate power for heating and air conditioning purposes. EnviroHeat will be represented under its parent company EnviroLogik.

EnviroLogik was founded by serial entrepreneur and green business advocate, Aziz Tejpar, who first recognized the need for effective commercial drain solutions in the United Kingdom, where fatbergs – oil and grease buildups – are notorious for creating major blockages in city pipelines. Looking to solve this problem without hurting the environment further, Aziz invested in Environmental Biotech, a biomediation company headquartered in the U.S. What he started as an effort in the United Kingdom, became a global business venture. Just this past year, Tejpar, took Environmental Biotech's 30-years of proven success and launched the concept in the United States under the name EnviroLogik. Now, with EnviroHeat joining the lineup, EnviroLogik is on its way to becoming a one-stop shop for eco-friendly maintenance services and solutions.

"At EnviroLogik, our number one goal is to provide communities with eco-friendly solutions to major issues that could affect the health of businesses and those residing in the community," said Aziz Tejpar, Founder of EnviroLogik. "By adding EnviroHeat, we are rising above that goal by providing quality services to a larger group of clients. The onboarding of this brand undoubtedly broadens our capabilities while bringing more profitability and opportunity for growth to our franchisees."

The experts in fats, oil and grease (FOG), EnviroLogik franchisees will now be able to supply EnviroHeat's patented burners, boilers and other products to offer customers a more well-rounded FOG solution. EnviroLogik and EnviroHeat act hand in hand by providing services that not only keep drains clear, but also improve the quality of function in a business, while reducing pollutants, complying with city regulations and cutting costs.

"At EnviroLogik, innovative and effective solutions are a staple, and we are excited to present customers with further cost saving and eco-friendly services," said Ron Bender, VP of Franchising at EnviroLogik. "By increasing the variety of services EnviroLogik offers, and adding an entire new market to the list, we are expecting to have a big impact on both franchisees and municipalities across the nation."

Backed by years of experience in distribution and franchising in both the U.S. and the UK, EnviroLogik offers potential franchisees a unique opportunity to capitalize on a first-of-its-kind concept that has a massive demand and untapped market. The company is currently seeking qualified franchise partners with a passion for eco-friendly remedies and community involvement, who exhibit strong entrepreneurial skills and business acumen. The total investment range to own an EnviroLogik franchise is $100,000 - $250,000. With a flexible business model and modern administrative systems, EnviroLogik provides potential franchisees with a best-in-class business opportunity. Potential franchisees can expect to become cash-flow positive quickly, and have the opportunity to invest in additional territory when ready.

To learn more about the EnviroLogik opportunity, visit www.EnviroLogikFranchise.com.

About EnviroLogik

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Aziz Tejpar, EnviroLogik is a revolutionary FOG (fats, oil and grease) and odor control expert, rooted in eco-friendly and naturally effective products. With compliance regulations becoming strictly enforced in cities across America, EnviroLogik provides its clients with affordable, naturally effective products that will prevent fats, oil and grease build up, and promote a healthier community. Headquartered in Bradenton, FL, EnviroLogik is backed by a team with more than 70 years' experience in franchising and distribution. To learn more about EnviroLogik, visit www.EnviroLogikFranchise.com.

