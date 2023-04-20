Commercial Drone Global Market to 2030: Increasing Demand for Drone-based Services Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Drone Market By Application, By Product Type, By Operation, By Industry Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial drones market, valued at USD 28 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a revenue CAGR of 38% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

DJI

Parrot

3D Robotics

Aerovironment Inc.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Autel Robotics

Insitu Inc.

Zipline

FLIR Systems Inc.

Amazon

Key drivers for market growth include breakthroughs in drone technology, increasing demand for drone-based services, and expanding use of drones across various industries. Rising demand for drone-based services is propelled by a range of applications, such as delivery, inspection, mapping, and surveying.

For example, the growing demand for e-commerce and online shopping has led to high demand for quick and reliable drone delivery services.

Technological advancements in drones have led to the development of more intelligent and capable drones that are able to perform complex tasks, such as precision agriculture. Increasing use of drones in a variety of industries, such as mining, oil and gas, construction, and agriculture, is another factor contributing to market growth.

However, regulatory limitations, privacy concerns, and safety issues are potential restraints that could hinder the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope And Premise

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2022 - 2032



3. Indicative Metrics



4. Commercial Drones Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Commercial Drones Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Etop Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Price Trend Analysis

4.8. Customer Mapping

4.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.10. Global Recession Influence



5 Commercial Drones Market By Product Outlook



6 Commercial Drones Market By Application Outlook



7 Commercial Drones Market By End-Use Outlook



8. Commercial Drones Market By Regional Outlook

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market Positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



10. Company Profiles

