Commercial Drone Market in India 2020-2026: Profiles of Key Companies Including Aarav Unmanned Systems Pvt Ltd., Asteria Aerospace Pvt. Ltd, Edall Systems and More

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Commercial Drone Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Types, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's commercial drone market witnessed substantial growth in the past few years on account of increasing awareness, technological advancement, and growing adoption across several verticals such as mining, filming & photography, and agriculture in the country. The outbreak of COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of drones in India. Additionally, government initiatives such as the Make in India, which promotes the domestic manufacturing of drones, will further fuel the growth of the commercial drone market in India during the forecast period.

According to this research, India's commercial drone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2020-2026. Based on types, rotary blade drones dominated the India commercial drone market share in 2019 owing to its special advantage of vertical landing and take-off. Also, they could hover at one particular point and are best suited for short-range applications. However, significant growth is recorded in fixed-wing drones on account of its simple structure and longer duration at high speed.

Commercial drones are widely accepted and implemented across several verticals. However, mapping & surveying holds the majority of revenue share due to high accuracy and quality provided by such drones with relatively less manpower and low cost. Also, recently, the government of India has employed drones for 3D digital mapping for road widening in the Allahabad highway. Further, filming & photography application has also registered significant share in India commercial drone market 2019.

The report comprehensively covers the market by types, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, market share, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report

Historical Data of India Commercial Drone Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2016-2019

India Commercial Drone Market Size & India Commercial Drone Market Forecast of Revenues & Volume until 2026

Historical Data of India Commercial Drone Market Revenues & Volume, By Types, for the Period 2016-2019

Market Size & Forecast of India Commercial Drone Market Revenues & Volume, By Types, until 2026

Historical Data of India Commercial Drone Market Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2016-2019

Market Size & Forecast of India Commercial Drone Market Revenues, By Applications, until 2026

Historical Data of India Commercial Drone Market Revenues, By Regions, for the Period 2016-2019

Market Size & Forecast of India Commercial Drone Market Revenues, By Regions, until 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints

Porter's Five Force

Market Trends & Evolution

Industry Life Cycle

Market Opportunity Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking

Market Share, By Players

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendation

Companies Mentioned

Aarav Unmanned Systems Pvt Ltd.

Asteria Aerospace Pvt. Ltd

Detect Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Edall Systems

Ideaforge Technology Private Limited

Johnnette Technologies Pvt Ltd

Kadet Defence Systems (P) Ltd.

Rchobbytech Solutions Private Limited

Shenzhen DJI Innovation Technology Co. Ltd

Throttle Aerospace Systems Pvt. Ltd.

