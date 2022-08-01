Commercial Electric Fryer Market to Record a CAGR of 5.61%, AB Electrolux and Gourmia Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Commercial Electric Fryer Market 2020-2024: Scope

The commercial electric fryer market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Electric Fryer Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

AB Electrolux, Bayou Classic Fryers, Conair Corp., Gourmia Inc., Hakka Brothers Machinery Co. Ltd., Henny Penny Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., The Middleby Corp., Welbilt Inc., and Yescom USA, Inc. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

AB Electrolux - The company offers commercial electric floor-standing fryers with single or double wells under the Electrolux brand in this series. The equipment features an overheat protection thermostat and a thermostatic control of oil temperature up to 365 degrees F. It also offers countertop fryers.

Gourmia Inc. - The company manufactures deep fryers under its brand name with a capacity of 3 and 4.2 liters. The deep fryers come with both single and double tanks.

Bayou Classic Fryers - The company offers Bayou Classic 700-701 4 Gallon Bayou Fryer, which is made of stainless steel and is a free-standing fryer with a temperature gauge and drain valve. It also offers Bayou Classic 700-709 9 Gallon Bayou Fryer and Bayou Classic 700-725 2.5 Gallon Bayou Fryer.

Conair Corp. - The company offers Heavy Duty Deep Fryers, which include a 30-minute timer, and the temperature can be controlled up to 390 degrees F. It also offers Double Deep Fryer.

Yescom USA, Inc. - The company sells deep fryers with capacities ranging from 11-24 liters with timer controls and drainage faucets. It also sells heavy-duty stainless steel deep fryers with large tanks for commercial applications.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments in the commercial electric fryer market. Request a PDF Sample Now

Commercial Electric Fryer Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

Floor Standing



Countertop

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Commercial Electric Fryer Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial electric fryer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial electric fryer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial electric fryer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial electric fryer market vendors

Commercial Electric Fryer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 324.53 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.22 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Bayou Classic Fryers, Conair Corp., Gourmia Inc., Hakka Brothers Machinery Co. Ltd., Henny Penny Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., The Middleby Corp., Welbilt Inc., and Yescom USA, Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Household appliances

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Floor standing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Floor standing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Floor standing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Countertop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Countertop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Countertop - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AB Electrolux

Exhibit 43: AB Electrolux - Overview



Exhibit 44: AB Electrolux - Business segments



Exhibit 45: AB Electrolux- Key news



Exhibit 46: AB Electrolux - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: AB Electrolux - Segment focus

10.4 Avantco Equipment

10.5 Conair Corp.

Exhibit 51: Conair Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Conair Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Conair Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Gourmia Inc.

Exhibit 54: Gourmia Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Gourmia Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Gourmia Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Hakka Brothers Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Hakka Brothers Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Hakka Brothers Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Hakka Brothers Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Henny Penny Corp.

Exhibit 60: Henny Penny Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Henny Penny Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Henny Penny Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 63: Henny Penny Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 64: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 The Middleby Corp.

Exhibit 68: The Middleby Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: The Middleby Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: The Middleby Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 71: The Middleby Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: The Middleby Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Welbilt Inc.

Exhibit 73: Welbilt Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Welbilt Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Welbilt Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Welbilt Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Welbilt Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Yescom USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 78: Yescom USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Yescom USA Inc. - Product and service

Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 80: Yescom USA Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology



Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 84: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

