Commercial Energy as a Service Market worth $55.04 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Commercial Energy as a Service Market size is projected to reach USD 55.04 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2024 and 2030.

The commercial energy as a service market is driven by the pressing need for improved control over energy consumption, rising electricity prices, and increasing regulatory pressure on businesses to meet sustainability and emission reduction targets. Commercial buildings are increasingly adopting energy as a service models to manage operating costs more effectively and comply with state and municipal mandates aimed at improving building performance and reducing carbon footprints. The expanding deployment of distributed energy resources, including rooftop solar systems, energy storage systems, and microgrids, further supports market growth. In addition, subscription- and performance-based service models, which require lower upfront capital investment, along with supportive clean energy and energy-efficiency policies, continue to accelerate adoption across the commercial sector.

Commercial Energy as a Service Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2024 Market Size: USD 28.79 billion

USD 28.79 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 55.04 billion

USD 55.04 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 11.4%

Operational & maintenance services account for second-largest share of commercial energy as a service market, by service type.

The commercial energy as a service market growth depends heavily on the revenue generated through operational & maintenance (O&M) services. These services guarantee the long-term performance, reliability, and security of energy assets deployed in commercial buildings, retail establishments, offices, and institutional facilities. Operational & maintenance services are crucial to ensuring contractual performance levels under EaaS agreements, given the increasing complexity of energy systems and a strong emphasis on maximizing uptime. O&M services are anticipated to grow rapidly as the market shifts toward more integrated and intelligent energy solutions due to their capacity to enhance energy reliability, mitigate operational hazards, and support clients' sustainability and cost-cutting goals.

North America to hold largest share of commercial energy as a service market throughout forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the commercial energy as a service market throughout the forecast period. Commercial facilities, including data centers, hospitals, universities, retail stores, and office complexes, are facing rising electricity costs and greater pressure to use energy more efficiently. As a result, many organizations are adopting energy as a service models to replace large upfront energy investments with predictable operating costs. Through options such as efficiency-based contracts, long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), and demand response services, providers help commercial buildings control energy use and manage budgets more effectively.

Top Companies in Commercial Energy as a Service Industry:

The Commercial Energy as a Service Market is dominated by major players with a wide regional presence. Some key players in the market include Johnson Controls (Ireland), ENGIE (Paris), Veolia (France), Schneider Electric (France), Ameresco (US), Siemens (Germany), Centrica plc (UK), Ørsted A/S (Denmark), and Enel X S.r.l. (Italy).

Ameresco

Ameresco is a leading clean technology integrator with a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions. It specializes in energy as a service, energy efficiency, renewable energy, energy information management, energy infrastructure management, energy supply management, energy savings performance contracts (ESPC), central plants, distributed generation, solar and power purchase agreements (PPA), microgrids and storage, EV infrastructure, sustainability advisory, renewable natural gas, and asset sustainability. Ameresco focuses on enhancing resilience and achieving sustainability and net-zero goals by upgrading energy systems, deploying clean generation, and modernizing facilities.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It specializes in industrial automation, energy management, digital automation, sustainability, innovation, digitalization, artificial intelligence, engineering, cybersecurity, renewables, digital supply chain, manufacturing, electrification, building management systems, power systems and services, microgrids, industrial software design and optimization, solar and energy storage, and software-centric automation and solutions. The company has geographic reach across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East & Oceania, and Africa. With strong capabilities in microgrids, data centers, industrial facilities, and critical infrastructure, Schneider provides turnkey solutions that include financing options, eliminating upfront capital expenditures for customers.

