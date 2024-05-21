Commercial Espresso Machines Market size is set to grow by USD 1.02 billion from 2024-2028, Surging demand for customizable espresso-based beverages to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial espresso machines market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.02 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.56% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Espresso Machines Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Manual and semi-automatic and Fully-automatic), End-user (Cafes and restaurants, Hotels, Pubs and clubs, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico, Animo B.V., Bravilor Bonamat BV, Breville Pty Ltd, Bunn O Matic Corp., DeLonghi Group, FRANKE Holding AG, Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd., Groupe SEB WMF Retail GmbH, Gruppo Cimbali S.p.A., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Illycaffe Spa, JURA Elektroapparate AG, Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Melitta Professional Coffee Solutions GmbH and Co. KG, Nestle SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Simonelli Group Spa, Smeg S.p.a., and Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global market for commercial espresso machines is witnessing a rise in demand due to the growing preference for personalized espresso drinks. This trend is reshaping the coffee industry as consumers seek unique experiences like latte art and specialty beverages. Urban areas like London and New York are witnessing a surge in cafe culture, driving the demand for advanced espresso equipment.

Social media platforms like Instagram are also contributing to the popularity of customizable espresso drinks, especially those featuring intricate latte art. The third wave coffee movement is further fueling demand for bespoke coffee experiences, pressuring cafes to offer a variety of specialty drinks.

Major coffee chains are also jumping on the trend, introducing limited-time promotions to attract customers. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global commercial espresso machines market in the forecast period.

Market Challenges

One of the key hurdles for the expansion of the commercial espresso machines market is the environmental risk tied to their usage. Commercial espresso machines generate more waste per serving compared to traditional coffee packaging methods, posing a significant challenge for waste management systems globally.

The materials used in manufacturing, like plastic and aluminum, further exacerbate environmental concerns. In the US, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) oversees waste regulation under various acts, while the European Union follows the Waste Framework Directive.

Heightened awareness about sustainability is prompting authorities at all levels to implement stricter laws, hindering the growth of the global commercial espresso machines market in the forecast period.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Manual and semi-automatic

1.2 Fully-automatic End-user 2.1 Cafes and restaurants

2.2 Hotels

2.3 Pubs and clubs

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Manual and semi-automatic- The market for manual and semi-automatic espresso machines is set to experience significant growth in the coming years. Valued at USD 935.72 million in 2018, this segment caters to various users, providing different levels of control and customization in coffee preparation. These machines are highly preferred by coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, and specialty beverage establishments, where the expertise of baristas and precise extraction are highly valued.

The demand for these machines is expected to rise steadily during the forecast period due to such factors. With their ability to offer control and customization options, manual and semi-automatic espresso machines meet the needs of diverse users, contributing to their growing popularity in the global commercial espresso machines market.

As coffee establishments continue to seek ways to enhance the quality of their offerings and provide unique experiences to their customers, the demand for manual and semi-automatic espresso machines is expected to remain strong, driving the growth of this segment.

Research Analysis

In today's dynamic workplace environment, having efficient kitchen tools like automated coffee makers is essential. These one-touch devices streamline the process of brewing coffee, catering to the fast-paced needs of offices and workplaces. From multipurpose espresso makers to programmed container coffee machines, the market offers a range of automated options. Such machines not only save time but also ensure consistency in flavor, whether it's a fragrant espresso or a nuanced filter coffee.

With the rise of quick-service cafes and bistros, there's a growing demand for ready-to-drink beverages, including espresso-infused drinks and shakes. However, excessive consumption of caffeinated beverages may lead to health concerns like cardiovascular issues and liver diseases, emphasizing the importance of moderation. To cater to the youth population and tourists, smart coffee makers equipped with pre-programmed settings and self-cleaning systems are becoming increasingly popular in bakeries, stores, and offices, contributing to the thriving coffee culture in both commercial and office applications.

Market Research Overview

Discover the latest trends in coffee-making technology, from one-touch coffee makers to industrial-grade espresso machines. Simplify your morning routine with automated devices programmed for convenience. Explore a range of options, including multifunctional espresso machines and automatic capsule coffee makers, perfect for commercial cafes and professional settings.

With pressurized water systems and expertly designed portafilter baskets, achieve blending standards that rival your favorite coffee shop network. Say goodbye to manual processes and hello to the efficiency of one-touch operation. Whether you prefer traditional espresso or instant coffee, there's an industrially accessible coffee machine to suit your needs. Upgrade to the convenience and consistency of automatic coffee machines today.

