Commercial Food Scales Market size is set to grow by USD 129.26 million from 2024-2028, Cost-effectiveness of food scales to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial food scales market size is estimated to grow by USD 129.26 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period. Cost-effectiveness of food scales is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for innovative appliances in food sector. However, risk of counterfeiting in commercial food scales market poses a challenge. Key market players include A and D HOLON Holdings Co. Ltd., Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico, American Chemical Society, AMETEK Inc., Bizerba SE and Co. KG, Cardinal Scale, Doran Scales Inc, Essae Teraoka Pvt. Ltd., Globe Food Equipment Co., Hobart Corp., Ishida Co. Ltd., OXO International Ltd., Precision Electronic Instruments Co., Thermor Ltd., Vetta Macchi srl, W. W. Wedderburn Pty Ltd., Yamato Scale GmbH, Camry Scale Store, Lifetime Brands Inc., and TScale Electronics Mfg Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Food Scales Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Mechanical and Digital), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled A and D HOLON Holdings Co. Ltd., Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico, American Chemical Society, AMETEK Inc., Bizerba SE and Co. KG, Cardinal Scale, Doran Scales Inc, Essae Teraoka Pvt. Ltd., Globe Food Equipment Co., Hobart Corp., Ishida Co. Ltd., OXO International Ltd., Precision Electronic Instruments Co., Thermor Ltd., Vetta Macchi srl, W. W. Wedderburn Pty Ltd., Yamato Scale GmbH, Camry Scale Store, Lifetime Brands Inc., and TScale Electronics Mfg Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global commercial food scales market experiences increasing competition due to consumer demand for innovative, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient appliances. Vendors respond by investing in research and development, resulting in product innovations such as Wi-Fi connected food scales. These scales offer insights into food inventory and consumption rates, meeting customer needs for smart and efficient solutions. The market continues to expand, introducing new products to cater to evolving business requirements.

The Commercial Food Scales market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for accurate measurement in food production and service industries. Food scales are essential tools for measuring ingredients and portion sizes in various sectors such as restaurants, hospitals, and manufacturing.

The trend towards automation and technology integration in foodservice operations is driving the adoption of advanced food scales with features like digital displays, connectivity, and remote monitoring. Additionally, the need for food safety and quality control is fueling the demand for precise and reliable food scales. Overall, the market for commercial food scales is expected to continue growing as businesses seek to optimize their operations and maintain consistent product quality.

Market Challenges

Counterfeit commercial food scales pose a significant threat to market vendors, as these products bear legitimate trademarks but do not adhere to original specifications. Criminals profit immensely from the demand for low-cost alternatives, often selling them in underdeveloped and developing countries like India . This illegal activity can negatively impact revenue generation and hinder the growth of the global commercial food scales market during the forecast period.

. This illegal activity can negatively impact revenue generation and hinder the growth of the global commercial food scales market during the forecast period. The Commercial Food Scales market faces several challenges. Food safety and accuracy are key concerns, requiring scales to meet stringent regulations. Consumers demand consistent portion sizes, necessitating precise measurement. The need for connectivity and data management is increasing, with many businesses seeking integrated solutions.

Cost and durability are also important factors, as scales must withstand heavy use in commercial settings. Additionally, the market is becoming increasingly competitive, with many manufacturers offering similar products. Sustainability is another challenge, as businesses strive to reduce waste and improve efficiency. Overall, the Commercial Food Scales market requires solutions that prioritize accuracy, durability, and connectivity while meeting regulatory requirements and consumer demands.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Mechanical

1.2 Digital Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Mechanical- The mechanical segment dominated the global commercial food scales market in 2023, accounting for the largest share. Mechanical scales, also known as analog scales, operate without power and feature a simple spring and pointer mechanism. These scales are easy to use and more affordable than digital scales. The use of beams with adjustable weights to counteract the measuring weight further enhances their functionality in the commercial food sector. The affordability and ease of operation of mechanical scales are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Commercial Food Scales market encompasses a wide range of products designed for both domestic and commercial kitchens. Mechanical and digital scales are the two primary types, catering to various needs. Mechanical scales, with their simple design and affordability, are commonly used in domestic kitchens for measuring food ingredients in pounds or ounces. In contrast, digital scales, with their advanced features and precision, are preferred by commercial enterprises for measuring ingredients in grams or kilograms.

Technological developments have led to the integration of food scales into recipes and volume measurements, streamlining food service and preparation processes. The North American market for food scales exhibits significant output/shipments, driven by formal contracts between food scale manufacturers and third-party distributors. The market's scope extends to food service, storage, preparation, serving, cleanup, consumption, and distribution.

Market Research Overview

The Commercial Food Scales Market encompasses a broad spectrum of measuring devices used in the food industry to weigh and measure ingredients and finished products. These scales are designed to ensure accurate and consistent measurements, thereby improving efficiency and productivity in food processing and preparation. The market for commercial food scales is driven by the growing demand for automation and precision in food production, as well as increasing health and safety regulations.

Scales can be found in various settings, including restaurants, bakeries, supermarkets, and food manufacturing plants. They come in various types, such as bench scales, floor scales, and counting scales, and offer features like waterproof, temperature compensation, and Bluetooth connectivity. The market for commercial food scales is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing trend towards industrialization and automation in the food industry.

