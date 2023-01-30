Commercial Furniture Global Market Report 2023: Flourishing HoReCa Business Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Commercial Furniture Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type (Seating, Storage, Desks & Tables, Workstation, Beds, Others), By End Use (Office, Education, HoReCa, Health, Others), By Distribution Channel, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial furniture market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Increasing commercial activities around the globe and the rise in the market players offering comfortable commercial furniture in unique designs, colors, and models to satisfy the growing needs of the rising population are the primary factors driving the growth of global commercial furniture market.

Businesses are purchasing advanced commercial furniture products to provide comfortable seating areas to potential customers and enhance the aesthetic view of their commercial spaces. 35-40% of US consumers prioritize eco-friendly when making any purchase decision. The huge market growth potential in the United States is fueling the demand for environment-friendly commercial furniture.



Rise In Number of Corporate Offices Supports Market Demand



An increase in the pace of construction of IT parks and commercial zones to boost the economic activity of developing countries is driving the demand for commercial furniture around the world. To boost the employees' productivity, organizations are heavily investing in creating a collaborative environment to fuel social interaction and colleague communication in the form of comfortable lounges and informal office spaces.

The development of informal office spaces requires quality commercial furniture products, bolstering the demand for commercial furniture worldwide. Technological advancements, a surge in demand for smart workplace furniture, and the introduction of intelligent furniture products contribute to market growth.

The rise in the investments to transform the existing infrastructure into modernized furniture is expected to create substantial growth opportunities for the global commercial furniture market in the next five years. Increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle by employees is generating the need for furniture supporting better posture and movement, which is expected to accelerate the growth of the global commercial furniture market.



Flourishing HoReCa Business Fuels Market Demand



HoReCa stands for hotels, restaurants, and catering and is generates a significant amount of revenue around the globe. The commercial real estate market size in the United States is valued at around USD 1 Trillion. Increasing expenditure capacity of consumers and improvement in the living standards along with rapid urbanization is bolstering the trend of junk food and eating outside in restaurants, cafes, and pubs. Leading authorities are making efforts to accelerate the industry to trigger the growth of this business to generate significant revenue. Market players are combining the industry experience and culinary expertise and adopting marketing strategies among the foodservice operators, distributors, and manufacturers to push the growth of HoReCa business.

In metro cities, the majority of the population is working, which leaves less time for cooking and other activities, therefore fostering the demand for consumption of fast food that is considered affordable and widely available. The young population prefers to eat outside in popular food chains such as Dominos, Burger King, and the growth of giant food chains is boosting the development of the HoReCa business across the globe. The growing business is accelerating the demand for comfortable and affordable commercial furniture to accommodate the customers and provide comfort while eating at their food places.

Report Scope:



In this report, global commercial furniture market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Commercial Furniture Market, By Type:

Seating

Storage

Desks & Tables

Workstation

Beds

Others

Commercial Furniture Market, By End Use:

Office

Education

HoReCa

Health

Others

Commercial Furniture Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Okamura Corporation

HNI Corporation

Herman Miller Inc.

Haworth Inc.

Global Furniture Group

Steelcase Inc.

Knoll Inc.

Kimball International

to5 Seating

KOKUYO Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f0rhfu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets