Commercial Gaming Off to Fastest Start Ever, Q1 Revenue Tops $14 Billion

"Consumers continue to seek out gaming's entertainment options in record numbers," said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. "Q1's strong results build on the industry's record year in 2021 despite continued headwinds from supply chain constraints, labor shortages, and the impact of soaring inflation."

The AGA also released today the annual State of the States report, which details the remarkable industry recovery throughout 2021.

Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker

Total commercial gaming revenue for Q1 2022 increased nearly 29 percent year-over-year. Nearly every (32 of 34) commercial gaming jurisdiction surpassed Q1 revenue from last year and three set quarterly records: Arkansas ($147.4M), Florida ($182.0M) and New York ($996.6M).

Sports betting and iGaming continued to experience tremendous growth, with both verticals setting all-time quarterly records, while land-based gaming showed quarterly growth amidst a traditional seasonal slowdown.

"Four years post-PASPA, legal sports betting's success is proving what we've known all along: American consumers are eager to wager within the protections of the regulated market," Miller added. "It also reinforces the need to stamp out offshore, illegal operators who prey on vulnerable customers."

State of the States 2022

AGA's newly released State of the States report explores the industry's remarkable bounce back in 2021. Highlights from this year's report, which serves as the definitive economic and regulatory analysis of U.S. commercial gaming by state, include:

2021 set a new annual record for commercial gaming, reaching $53.03 billion—a 21.5 percent increase from the previous high in 2019.

billion—a 21.5 percent increase from the previous high in 2019. Commercial gaming operations generated a record $11.69 billion in direct gaming tax revenue paid to state and local governments—up 75 percent from 2020 and 15 percent from 2019. This does not include the billions more paid in income, sales or other taxes.

in direct gaming tax revenue paid to state and local governments—up 75 percent from 2020 and 15 percent from 2019. This does not include the billions more paid in income, sales or other taxes. The top 10 commercial gaming markets for 2021: (1) Las Vegas Strip, (2) Atlantic City , (3) Chicagoland, (4) Baltimore-Washington D.C. , (5) Gulf Coast, (6) New York City , (7) Philadelphia , (8) Detroit , (9) St. Louis and (10) Boulder Strip.

"Our industry's success goes beyond the bottom line and into communities across the country. The record state and local tax contributions fund vital services from infrastructure and education to healthcare and emergency services," Miller reflected on the State of the States report.

About the Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker

AGA's Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker provides state-by-state and cumulative insight into the U.S. commercial gaming industry's financial performance based on state revenue reports. This issue highlights first quarter 2022 results, covering January 1 through March 31, 2022. Thirty-three states and the District of Columbia featured operational commercial gaming markets in Q1 2022, including casino gaming, sports betting and iGaming.

About State of the States

AGA's annual State of the States report details the commercial gaming industry's financial performance, including analyses of each of the 34 jurisdictions with commercial gaming operations in 2021. The report, developed with VIXIO GamblingCompliance, also provides a breakdown of the legality of types of gaming and number of casinos by state, summarizes major gaming policy discussions, and previews opportunities and challenges for the industry. The companion State of Play map provides the report findings, as well as key regulatory and statutory requirements for each state, in an easy-to-use, interactive tool.

About the AGA

The American Gaming Association (AGA) is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, suppliers, and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming's modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

SOURCE American Gaming Association