NEW YORK , April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial greenhouse market size is estimated to grow by USD 10570.41 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.72% during the forecast period. The commercial greenhouse market utilizes advanced technologies for optimal plant growth, including CO2 extraction via direct air capture. Key features include irrigation systems, HVAC, LED grow lights, sensors, and automation. Operational expenses include water, nutrients, and energy. Smaller farmers and floriculture industries benefit from these controlled environments, shielding plants from harsh weather, pests, and illnesses. Advanced infrastructure includes tailor-made CO2 extraction solutions, such as those offered by FLAVEX.

Commercial Greenhouse Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10570.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, The Netherlands, Germany, and Spain Key companies profiled Agra Tech Inc., Argus Control Systems Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Certhon Build B.V., DeCloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd., Europrogress Srl, Gibraltar Industries Inc., Heliospectra AB, International Greenhouse Contractors LLC , LOGIQS B.V., Ludy Greenhouse Mfg. Corp., Luiten Greenhouses BV, PLASTIKA KRITIS SA, Prospiant Inc, Richel Group SAS, Saveer Biotech Ltd., Signify NV, Stuppy Greenhouse, The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd., and Top Greenhouses Ltd.

This commercial greenhouse market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Plastic greenhouse, Glass greenhouse) Product (Fruits and vegetables, Flowers and ornamentals, Nursery crops) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Type

The Commercial Greenhouse Market experiences robust growth due to the increasing demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, driven by rising disposable income and a growing vegan population. Greenhouse farming, utilizing techniques such as hydroponics, ensures optimal growth in controlled environments. Essential components include water pumps, nutrient storage, and power backup systems to mitigate disruptions from power outages. Farming in greenhouses, whether plastic or glass, necessitates energy savings through insulating capabilities and precise control of temperature, humidity, light, and nutrients. Operators face challenges like varying climates, frequent repairs, and replacements. Commercial greenhouse products and service providers offer diversified portfolios to cater to these needs. Greenhouse environments yield higher, nutritious, and visually appealing vegetables, addressing land use pressures and agricultural practices in staple food production. Despite challenges like wind, snow, rain, and freezing temperatures, greenhouses ensure dependability and higher yields, making them an indispensable part of modern farming.

The commercial greenhouse market in North America continues to thrive in the realm of ornamental horticulture, with an estimated worth of USD14 billion in 2021. Urbanization drives the demand for aesthetically pleasing plants and flowers, creating an ideal environment for their growth in greenhouses. These structures, shielding sensitive plants from harsh weather, pests, and illnesses, offer greater aesthetic appeal through diverse farming techniques such as hydroponics. Greenhouse products and service providers offer a diversified portfolio, including water pumps, nutrient storage, and backup systems for power outages. Climate control is crucial, with heating, cooling, and insulating capabilities essential for maintaining optimal growing conditions. Plastic greenhouses, with their energy savings and thermal efficiency, are popular choices, offering protection against wind, snow, rain, and freezing temperatures. Dependability is key, with frequent repairs and replacements necessary to ensure the success of greenhouse farming operations.

Commercial greenhouses in developing economies like India and China receive government support through policies and initiatives. These include funding for feasibility studies and research in Quebec , addressing challenges such as unfavorable weather, water scarcity, and pests. Greenhouses offer reliable harvests, higher yields, and ideal environments for sensitive plants. Technologies like vertical farming, hydroponics, and aeroponics promote efficient land utilization and water conservation. Operational expenses include lighting, automation systems, and elevated utility bills. The market for greenhouses grows due to increasing demand for ornamental horticulture and urbanization.

The commercial greenhouse market involves constructing high-quality structures for optimal vegetable production, despite significant upfront costs for capital expenditures like roofing and climate control equipment. Energy savings, temperature control, and thermal efficiency are crucial factors, along with managing running costs for heating, cooling, and hardware maintenance. Greenhouse operators face challenges in varying climates, requiring frequent repairs and replacements. Innovation in horticultural technologies and agricultural research drives the market, focusing on higher yields, nutritious, visually appealing vegetables, and food security.

Research Analysis

In the face of unfavorable weather conditions and water scarcity, the Commercial Greenhouse Market has emerged as a reliable solution for ensuring consistent crop harvests. Greenhouses, utilizing advanced infrastructure such as HVAC systems, control systems, LED grow lights, and sensors, enable efficient land utilization and higher crop yields even in compact areas. Vertical farming, including hydroponic and aeroponic systems, offers spatial efficiency and critical concern for smaller scale farmers in managing operational expenses. Advanced irrigation systems, like drip and recirculation, minimize water usage and contribute to the overall sustainability of the market. Consumer awareness of the benefits of greenhouse-grown products continues to drive demand, making this a critical and growing industry.

Market Research Overview

The Commercial Greenhouse Market is a significant sector that utilizes advanced technology and systems to grow various crops in controlled environments. These structures, which can be found in Consumer Reports, are essential for producing fruits and vegetables during off-seasons and in regions with unfavorable climates. The greenhouses use heating, ventilation, and lighting systems to create the ideal conditions for plant growth. The market for these structures is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing demand for locally grown produce and the need to reduce reliance on imports. Companies such as Horticulture Ventures and Greenhouse Manufacturers provide a wide range of greenhouse solutions, from small-scale residential units to large-scale commercial operations. The use of automation and precision farming techniques in these greenhouses further enhances their efficiency and productivity. The market for greenhouse crops is expected to continue growing, driven by the increasing awareness of the health benefits of consuming fresh produce and the need to ensure food security.

