Commercial Greenhouse Market to grow by USD 10.57 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Improvements in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial greenhouse market size is set to grow by USD 10,570.41 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 10.72% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Improvements in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses are notably driving market growth. In the process of photosynthesis, plants necessitate CO2 for the production of glucose. The atmospheric CO2 concentration is merely 0.04% by volume, posing a limitation. Moreover, greenhouses demand supplemental CO2 to enhance overall crop yield. Innovative methods have emerged to achieve optimal CO2 levels, encompassing approaches such as utilizing biomass or geological engineering to capture CO2 from the atmosphere. Manufacturers are pioneering advanced technologies for efficient CO2 extraction. This advancement is also leading to increased affordability of CO2, enabling farmers to introduce it into greenhouses to amplify yields. As a result, the evolution of CO2 extraction techniques tailored for greenhouses is projected to steer the expansion of the global commercial greenhouse market during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Agra Tech Inc., Argus Control Systems Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Certhon Build B.V., DeCloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd., Europrogress Srl, Gibraltar Industries Inc., Heliospectra AB, International Greenhouse Contractors LLC , LOGIQS B.V., Ludy Greenhouse Mfg. Corp., Luiten Greenhouses BV, PLASTIKA KRITIS SA, Prospiant Inc, Richel Group SAS, Saveer Biotech Ltd., Signify NV, Stuppy Greenhouse, The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd., and Top Greenhouses Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Agra Tech Inc. - The company offers commercial greenhouses such as PlantCentrics.

Government support for commercial greenhouses in developing economies is an emerging market trend. Emerging economies like India and China are demonstrating proactive government initiatives and incentives to bolster the proliferation of commercial greenhouses. These endeavours are designed to heighten the operational efficiency and productivity of greenhouses, consequently facilitating energy conservation and augmenting food self-sufficiency. An illustrative instance is the partnership agreement between the Dutch Greenhouse Delta and the Municipality of Westland in December 2022. This partnership is geared towards fostering the sustainable and efficient production of healthy and safe food. Such collaborations are poised to make significant contributions during the forecast period, ensuring the availability of wholesome, affordable, and locally sourced sustenance. Consequently, government-led initiatives aimed at propelling the commercial greenhouse sector are anticipated to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

High costs associated with commercial greenhouses are a major challenge hindering market growth.

Plastic Greenhouse



Glass Greenhouse

Fruits And Vegetables



Flowers And Ornamentals



Nursery Crops

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The plastic greenhouse segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Plastic greenhouses are typically constructed using materials like polycarbonate, acrylic, polyethene, or fibreglass. Polycarbonates and acrylics exhibit remarkable durability, with the ability to withstand hail and impacts while shielding crops effectively. They provide protection against snow and hail without succumbing to breakage. Notably, the prevalence of plastic greenhouses is on the rise in developing nations like India and China, owing to their lower initial investment requirements compared to glass greenhouses. The inherent advantages of plastic greenhouses position this segment to experience growth within the commercial greenhouse market during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027)

Related Reports:

The greenhouse horticulture market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,021.23 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (plastic and glass), crop type (fruits and vegetables, nursery crops, flowers and ornamentals, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving the market growth is the improvement in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses.

The greenhouse market has the potential to grow by USD 3.91 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.18%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by construction (wood-framed structure, pipe-framed structure, and truss-framed structure) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The growing requirement of fresh food is notably driving the greenhouse market growth.

Commercial Greenhouse Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,570.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, The Netherlands, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agra Tech Inc., Argus Control Systems Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Certhon Build B.V., DeCloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd., Europrogress Srl, Gibraltar Industries Inc., Heliospectra AB, International Greenhouse Contractors LLC , LOGIQS B.V., Ludy Greenhouse Mfg. Corp., Luiten Greenhouses BV, PLASTIKA KRITIS SA, Prospiant Inc, Richel Group SAS, Saveer Biotech Ltd., Signify NV, Stuppy Greenhouse, The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd., and Top Greenhouses Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

