Commercial Griddle Market Growth Trajectory is to grow to USD 481.68 Million; 35% of growth to originate from North America from 2024 to 2028 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commercial Griddle Market is set for substantial growth, with a projected increase to USD 481.68 million at a CAGR of 5.88% between 2023 and 2028. This surge is attributed to factors such as the increasing emphasis on improving production efficiency in commercial kitchens, a growing preference for energy-efficient cooking options, and the rising significance of online shopping. The availability of technologically advanced models of commercial griddles in North America fuels its market growth. To know about other factors contributing to North America's market growth, download a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Griddle Market 2024-2028

Some of the prominent companies in the Commercial Griddle Market include AB Electrolux, AccuTemp Products Inc., Adventys, Ali Group Srl, Anvil Pty Ltd., and Avantco Equipment, Blaze. These players are implementing strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches to enhance their market presence.

In this comprehensive report, Technavio segments the market based on Product, Type, and Geography:

  • Product Segment: Gas Griddle and Electric Griddle
  • Type Segment: Countertop Griddle and Floor-standing Griddle
  • Regional Analysis: North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the global market growth

Future Outlook:

Despite disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commercial Griddle Market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Key drivers include the industry's focus on enhancing production efficiency, the preference for energy-efficient options, and the rising demand for online shopping. Challenges such as the threat from similar cooking equipment may impact the market, but trends like the adoption of ENERGY STAR-certified griddles present growth opportunities.
