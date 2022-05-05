Commercial HVAC Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by Rising Number of Data Centers | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The rising number of data centers is one of the key drivers supporting the commercial HVAC market growth. A data center comprises highly sensitive electronic components wherein the temperature, humidity, airflow, and cleanliness should be maintained consistently to prevent the failure of critical equipment. HVAC systems form an indispensable part of a data center, and cooling systems account for a significant part of the overall costs in data center operations. Moreover, this factor has led to an increasing number of data centers across the globe to manage the significant amount of heat dissipated by the equipment and machines in data centers. Also, with the help of robust HVAC systems, data center operators can ensure that server rooms are kept at the appropriate temperature and humidity levels. These factors will drive the commercial HVAC market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

The commercial HVAC market report is segmented by Application (Equipment and Services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The commercial HVAC market share growth by the equipment segment will be significant for revenue generation. HVAC equipment comprises heating equipment, ventilation equipment, and air conditioning equipment. The rise in construction activities, particularly in the Middle East and Asian economies, will propel the demand for HVAC systems in the regions. Builders of new modern commercial spaces are not only focusing on the design and architectural aspects but also on sustainable practices. This has led to the adoption of energy-saving systems such as HVAC units, LEDs, and renewable power generation sources in commercial spaces. Such an increasing adoption of HVAC equipment will drive the commercial HVAC market growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned:

The commercial HVAC market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Carrier Global Corp.



Daikin Industries Ltd.



Emerson Electric Co.



Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.



Hitachi Ltd.



Honeywell International Inc.



Ingersoll Rand Inc.



Johnson Controls International Plc



Lennox International Inc.



LG Electronics Inc.



Mitsubishi Electric Corp.



Paloma Co. Ltd.



Panasonic Corp.



Robert Bosch GmbH



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Siemens AG



The Climate Control Group Inc.



WaterFurnace International Inc.



Edison Heating and Cooling



Farina Corp.

Commercial HVAC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 22.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.83 Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Paloma Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, The Climate Control Group Inc., WaterFurnace International Inc., Edison Heating and Cooling, and Farina Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 89: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Exhibit 103: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 107: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 108: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 110: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Lennox International Inc.

Exhibit 112: Lennox International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Lennox International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Lennox International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Lennox International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 116: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 121: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 126: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 The Climate Control Group Inc.

Exhibit 130: The Climate Control Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: The Climate Control Group Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

