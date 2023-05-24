Commercial HVAC Market size to grow by USD 24.63 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the rising number of data centers - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the commercial HVAC market, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of by USD 24.63 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The establishment of data centers and the need to optimize their energy use will require efficient HVAC systems, leading to an increase in the demand for the commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial HVAC Market 2023-2027

Commercial HVAC Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Arkema Group, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nortek Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Trane Technologies plc, and Zhuhai Gree Electric Appliances Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

arkema.com- The company offers forane refrigerants which is designed for cooling purpose, thus mostly used in application related to automobiles, food processing, commercial refrigeration, industrial refrigeration, chillers and supermarkets.

carrier.com- The company offers weathermaker single packaged rooftop units which is designed with cooling operation to range up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit ambient and down to 35 degrees Fahrenheit ambient to meet various range of industrial applications.

daikin.com- The company offers a VRV air conditioning and heating system unit that distributes refrigerant from the outdoor unit to multiple indoor units to provide efficiency.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Commercial HVAC Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Commercial HVAC Market 2023-2027 Size

Commercial HVAC Market 2023-2027 Trends

Commercial HVAC Market 2023-2027 Industry Analysis

Market Drivers

Rising number of data centers

Growth in construction market

Rising need for regulatory compliance in HVAC equipment

Market Trends

Emerging smart and connected HVAC

Shift toward energy-efficient buildings/green buildings

Growing adoption of advanced refrigerants in air conditioners

Market Challenges

High market competition

Environmental pollution due to HVAC systems

Stringent government regulations

Commercial HVAC Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Commercial HVAC Market is segmented as below:

Application

Equipment



Services

Type

Heat Pump



Furnaces



Boilers



Unitary Heaters

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Commercial HVAC Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial HVAC market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial HVAC market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial HVAC market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial HVAC market, vendors

Commercial HVAC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 24.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.19 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arkema Group, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nortek Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Trane Technologies plc, and Zhuhai Gree Electric Appliances Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global commercial HVAC market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global commercial HVAC market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Heat pump - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Heat pump - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Heat pump - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Heat pump - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Heat pump - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Furnaces - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Furnaces - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Furnaces - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Furnaces - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Furnaces - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Boilers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Boilers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Boilers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Boilers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Boilers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Unitary heaters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Unitary heaters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Unitary heaters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Unitary heaters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Unitary heaters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Arkema Group

Exhibit 119: Arkema Group - Overview



Exhibit 120: Arkema Group - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Arkema Group - Key news



Exhibit 122: Arkema Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Arkema Group - Segment focus

12.4 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 124: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Danfoss AS

Exhibit 134: Danfoss AS - Overview



Exhibit 135: Danfoss AS - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Danfoss AS - Key news



Exhibit 137: Danfoss AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Danfoss AS - Segment focus

12.7 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 139: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Johnson Controls International Plc.

Exhibit 153: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Segment focus

12.11 Lennox International Inc.

Exhibit 158: Lennox International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Lennox International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Lennox International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Lennox International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Lennox International Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 163: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: LG Electronics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 MIDEA Group

Exhibit 166: MIDEA Group - Overview



Exhibit 167: MIDEA Group - Business segments



Exhibit 168: MIDEA Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: MIDEA Group - Segment focus

12.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 170: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 175: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 176: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 178: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 180: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 181: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 182: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 183: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Trane Technologies plc

Exhibit 185: Trane Technologies plc - Overview



Exhibit 186: Trane Technologies plc - Business segments



Exhibit 187: Trane Technologies plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 188: Trane Technologies plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 189: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 190: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 191: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 192: Research methodology



Exhibit 193: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 194: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 195: List of abbreviations

