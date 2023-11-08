Commercial Ice Cream Freezers Market size to grow by USD 4.80 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Beverage-Air Corp., C. Nelson Manufacturing Co. and Carrier Corp., many more

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commercial Ice Cream Freezers Market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.80 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period. The commercial ice cream freezers market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer commercial ice cream freezers market are Beverage-Air Corp., C. Nelson Manufacturing Co., Carrier Global Corp., Celco Inc., Dawningice Machinery Co. Ltd., Dragon Enterprise Co. Ltd., Excellence Industries, Global Refrigeration Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., NUOVAIR Srl, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Procool, Rockwell Industries Ltd., Standex International Corp., The Middleby Corp., True Manufacturing Co. Inc., TURBO AIR Inc., Voltas Ltd., and Daikin Industries Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Ice Cream Freezers Market 2024-2028

Commercial Ice Cream Freezers Market 2024 – 2028: Company Offering:

Beverage-Air Corp: The company offers commercial ice cream freezer products such as UCF20HC 25 1 undercounter Ice cream freezer, CT12 12HC 1HSD, CT2HC 1S cross temp series solid door, and CT2HC 1HG cross temp series half glass.

The company offers commercial ice cream freezer products such as UCF20HC 25 1 undercounter Ice cream freezer, CT12 12HC 1HSD, CT2HC 1S cross temp series solid door, and CT2HC 1HG cross temp series half glass.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to play a substantial role, contributing 44% to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Among the key factors significantly fueling market growth in APAC are the rising gross national income (GNI) per capita, an increasing population, and rising temperatures. Furthermore, it's noteworthy that temperatures in APAC are projected to rise by up to 35.6 degrees Fahrenheit, a significant factor contributing to the region's market expansion. Additionally, the growing demand for ice cream is set to lead to an increased need for ice cream freezers, further propelling market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- The shelf-life extension of frozen food products

The shelf-life extension of frozen food products Key Trend - the increasing preference for customized ice cream freezers

- the increasing preference for customized ice cream freezers Major Challenges - The rise in compressor failure issues

The market is segmented by usage (display, storage, and hardening), end-user (retail, restaurants, hotels, and catering units), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

During the forecast period, substantial growth is expected in the display segment, which includes ice cream dipping cabinets, gelato dipping cabinets, and glass-top display freezers. Market manufacturers are also offering ice cream dipping cabinets that assist end-users in presenting their frozen products. Moreover, companies like Beverage-Air, Excellence, Master-Bilt, Nor-Lake, True Refrigeration, and Turbo Air Refrigeration provide ice cream dipping cabinets with the capacity to store hand-dipped novelties and ice creams.

Commercial Ice Cream Freezers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.51 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Usage Market Segmentation by end-User Market Segmentation by Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

