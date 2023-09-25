Commercial Ice Maker Machine Market to increase by USD 1.63 billion during 2022-2027, Rise in demand for commercial ice maker machines from various industries to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial ice maker machine market size is expected to grow by USD 1.63 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (foodservices, retail, healthcare, and others), product type (cube ice maker, flake ice maker, and nugget ice maker), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rise in demand for commercial ice maker machines from various industries drives the growth of the commercial ice maker machine market. The growing demand is a result of the boom in the food and beverage industry. Restaurants, bars, and catering companies rely heavily on ice for their day-to-day operations, whereas the hospitality industry is also a main driver for the raised demand for commercial ice-making machines. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the commercial ice maker machine market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a FREE PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Ice Maker Machine Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the commercial ice maker machine market: Ali Group Srl, AV Refrigeration, Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd., BREMA GROUP S.p.A., BUUS Refrigeration AS, Direct Catering Products Ltd., Electrolux AB, Focusun Refrigeration Corp., Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd., Grant Ice Systems, HOSHIZAKI Corp., Howe Corp., Iberna Ice Machine Co. Ltd., Marmon Holdings Inc., North Star Ice Equipment Corp., Pentair Plc, PT ROYAL SUTAN AGUNG, Shanghai Chuangli Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd., The Middleby Corp., and U.S. Ice Machine Mfg Co.

Commercial Ice Maker Machine Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 6.55% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

A growing preference for customized ice maker machines is an emerging commercial ice maker machine market trend.

Challenge

The rising cost of raw materials challenges the growth of the commercial ice maker machine market.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Key Segments:

The foodservices segment is significant during the forecast period. Ice makers provide a continuous supply of ice for a variety of purposes including chilling drinks, preserving fresh produce, and creating attractive food displays, which makes it an integral part of the food service industry. Thus, the industry relies heavily on ice maker machines to meet customer demands and keep business running smoothly. Furthermore, hospitals and medical facilities require ice maker machines to store and transport pharmaceuticals, blood, and tissue samples. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the foodservices segment of the commercial ice maker machine market during the forecast period.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the North America market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

