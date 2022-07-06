Commercial Jar Blender Market| Industry Driver, Major Vendors, key Segment Analysis | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Jar Blender Market Analysis Report by Product (commercial jar blenders for food, commercial jar blenders for drinks, and commercial jar blenders for food and drinks) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts". Request Sample Report!

Key Market Driver

The demand for effective blending of food ingredients is one of the main factors propelling the commercial jar blender market's expansion. Commercial jar blenders also offer excellent operational efficiency and consistency in mixing. They make sure that the finished product's physical properties, such as viscosity, and density, stay within the desired ranges. The main application for commercial jar blenders includes blending dry and frozen soups, mayonnaise, mustard sauce, barbecue sauce, tartar sauce, sandwich sauce, and frozen sweets. The rise in BPA-free blender jar options is another major element fueling the commercial jar blender market's expansion.

Major Commercial Jar Blender Companies:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

bianco di puro GmbH and Co. KG

Blendtec Inc.

Ceado Srl

Conair Corp.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Newell Brands Inc.

Optimum Appliances

SANTOS SAS

Vita-Mix Corp.

Whirlpool Corp.

Commercial Jar Blender Market Product Outlook

Commercial jar blenders for food will significantly increase their market share during the anticipated period. This category includes industrial jar blenders that are primarily used for blending food and have features like variable power and speed. The market expansion in this sector will mostly be caused by an increase in end users including hotels, fast-casual restaurants, and full-service restaurants. The need for commercial jar blenders for food will also rise as restaurants expand their menu options and introduce more dishes that call for blended ingredients.

Commercial Jar Blender Market Geography Outlook

North America will account for 33% of market growth. In North America, the US is the major market for commercial jar blenders. The market in this area will grow more quickly than the markets in South American regions. Demand for food service equipment like industrial jar blenders will be driven by the growth of the food service market and the expansion of end-users.

The texture of blended drinks and food products is a concern for end users like restaurants and hotels. They also emphasize the appliance's capacity to combine various food and drink flavors. Thus, novel features geared toward achieving these goals will likewise fuel market expansion.

Commercial Jar Blender Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.64% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 63.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled bianco di puro GmbH and Co. KG, Blendtec Inc., Ceado Srl, Conair Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Newell Brands Inc., Optimum Appliances, SANTOS SAS, Vita-Mix Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

