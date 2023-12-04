Commercial Kitchen Innovator Nimbus Doubles Its New York Footprint

Acquisition Signals Continued Growth for the 'Co-Cooking' Pioneer Redefining Shared Kitchens

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimbus, a pioneer of culinary collaboration reshaping the landscape of shared commercial kitchens, announces today the acquisition of two new locations in New York, doubling the company's footprint. The new kitchens are located in Manhattan's SoHo and Midtown neighborhoods and join existing Nimbus locations in the Lower East Side and Downtown Brooklyn. Founded in 2019 by Camilla Opperman Morse in response to a lack of viable commercial kitchen spaces in New York, Nimbus is on a mission to provide chefs, entrepreneurs and food enthusiasts with the tools and spaces to thrive in a uniquely collaborative, flexible environment.

The new Nimbus Midtown kitchen is located near Times Square at 307 West 38th Street, New York, NY 10018 and features a 9,000 sq ft facility with 10 rentable kitchens. The second new location, Nimbus SoHo, is located at 30 Vandam Street, New York, NY 10013 with 6,800 sq ft and nine rentable kitchens.  Both of the new locations feature consumer-facing front-of-house spaces, reinforcing the Nimbus spirit of hospitality and community connection.

Since its launch, Nimbus has helped hundreds of emerging, established, and enterprise food service professionals launch, test, and successfully grow their businesses by reaching thousands of new customers and streamlining operations. Current members include national brands such as DoorDash, OTG Management, Fraîche, and Chefs for Impact.

"We are excited to expand our presence in New York, enabling us to further our mission of shaping the next era of shared kitchens and co-cooking in a wholly unique, first-of-its-kind way," said Camilla Opperman Morse, Nimbus CEO and Founder. "Our new state-of-the-art facilities are strategically positioned to cater to the burgeoning demand for shared kitchens and culinary experiences, exemplifying the strides Nimbus has made to redefine the way chefs and restaurateurs operate."

To meet the evolving needs of today's culinary industry, Nimbus has developed a strategic blend of flexibility and community, setting it apart as a dynamic and customer-centric ecosystem for food purveyors. Nimbus's distinct offering is an in-demand concept for a myriad of food businesses, agnostic to size and maturity, categorically different from industry incumbents that focus almost exclusively on food delivery concepts. Many operators begin booking kitchen space at Nimbus on an hourly basis and grow into longer-term contracted members.

The new locations join Nimbus Lower East Side, located at 196 Stanton Street, New York, NY 10002, with 6,700 sq ft and seven rentable kitchens, and Nimbus Downtown Brooklyn, the largest in the company's portfolio and the flagship location, which is located at 383 Bridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201, spans 9,500 sq ft and features 1,200 sq ft of event space that can accommodate up to 74 guests, plus 14 rentable kitchens. The Downtown Brooklyn location also features a digitally-enabled food hall with on-site ordering and café seating, serving as a bridge between Nimbus members and the surrounding neighborhood.

To learn more about Nimbus, please visit www.nimbuskitchen.com.

About Nimbus
Nimbus is an innovative shared kitchen company that combines hourly and long-term kitchen rentals with events programming, allowing businesses to launch their concepts, scale production, and nurture relationships with their customers with little risk and minimal capital commitment. With locations in New York's Midtown, SoHo, Lower East Side, and Downtown Brooklyn neighborhoods, Nimbus has established itself as the preeminent shared kitchen in New York. Nimbus connects with the local community through a variety of events such as pop-ups, tastings, cooking classes, dinner parties and more. To learn more about Nimbus, visit www.nimbuskitchen.com. Follow Nimbus on Instagram @nimbuskitchen.

SOURCE Nimbus Kitchen

