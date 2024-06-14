Commercial Kitchen Knives Market size is set to grow by USD 148.7 million from 2024-2028, Continued increase in number of foodservice establishments to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial kitchen knives market size is estimated to grow by USD 148.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period. Continued increase in number of foodservice establishments is driving market growth, with a trend towards innovations in blade technology in commercial kitchen knives. However, increased availability of counterfeit commercial kitchen knives poses a challenge. Key market players include Cnife GmbH, Coltellerie Sanelli Srl, Dalstrong Inc., DEGLON SAS, Dexter Russell Inc., Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co. KG, IO Shen Knives UK Ltd., Johannes Giesser Messerfabrik GmbH, Kai Corp., Knife Depot Co., Kyocera Corp., MAC Knife Inc., Mercer Tool Corp., Messermeister Inc., MUNDIAL SA, Samuel Staniforth Ltd., The Scott Fetzer Co., TOJIRO Co. Ltd., Victorinox AG, Wilh. Werhahn KG, WUSTHOF, and Yoshida Metal Industry Co. Ltd..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Chefs knives, Utility knives, Bread knives, Meat knives, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-user (HoReCa, Slaughterhouse, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Cnife GmbH, Coltellerie Sanelli Srl, Dalstrong Inc., DEGLON SAS, Dexter Russell Inc., Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co. KG, IO Shen Knives UK Ltd., Johannes Giesser Messerfabrik GmbH, Kai Corp., Knife Depot Co., Kyocera Corp., MAC Knife Inc., Mercer Tool Corp., Messermeister Inc., MUNDIAL SA, Samuel Staniforth Ltd., The Scott Fetzer Co., TOJIRO Co. Ltd., Victorinox AG, Wilh. Werhahn KG, WUSTHOF, and Yoshida Metal Industry Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Commercial kitchen knife manufacturers focus on improving blade technology to meet the needs of professional chefs and food service operators. Innovations include cryogenic treatment for enhanced hardness and durability, Granton edges for reduced friction, hollow ground blades for cleaner cuts, serrated edges for tackling tough foods, and non-stick coatings for easier cleaning and food release. These advancements underscore the industry's dedication to delivering top-performing commercial kitchen knives.

The Commercial Kitchen Knives market is currently experiencing significant trends. Carbon steel knives are popular due to their strength and durability. Stainless steel knives are also in demand for their ease of maintenance and resistance to corrosion.

The market sees a high demand for serrated knives, used for cutting through tough foods like bread and meats. Straight edge knives are preferred for precision cutting tasks. Coating types like ceramic and non-stick are gaining popularity for their non-reactive properties.

The market also trends towards ergonomic designs for improved comfort and productivity. Additionally, there is a growing preference for multi-functional knives that cater to various kitchen tasks. Overall, the Commercial Kitchen Knives market is dynamic and evolving to meet the diverse needs of the culinary industry.

Market Challenges

The proliferation of counterfeit commercial kitchen knives adversely impacts the sales of authentic ones. These imitations, manufactured without adhering to quality measures, offer inferior performance and quality. Brands suffer from decreased customer trust and revenue loss due to the presence of these unauthorized products.

Counterfeiters undercut legitimate businesses, capturing market shares through unfair competition. Moreover, these imitation knives may not meet the same safety and quality standards as genuine ones, posing potential risks in commercial kitchens. Consequently, the prevalence of counterfeit commercial kitchen knives hinders the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The Commercial Kitchen Knives market faces several challenges. Skilled labor is crucial for the production and distribution of these knives. However, finding and retaining skilled workers is a challenge due to the high demand and competition in the industry. Another challenge is the cost of raw materials, particularly steel, which can impact the price of the final product. Additionally, the need for regular maintenance and replacement of knives adds to the operational costs for commercial kitchens.

Corrosion and resistance to heat are key considerations in the design and production of commercial kitchen knives. Parings, sharpening, and cleaning are also important factors that impact the performance and longevity of these knives. The market for commercial kitchen knives is competitive, with companies offering various features and price points to cater to different customer needs.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Chefs knives

1.2 Utility knives

1.3 Bread knives

1.4 Meat knives

1.5 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online End-user 3.1 HoReCa

3.2 Slaughterhouse

3.3 Others Geography 4.1 APAC

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Middle East and Africa

and 4.5 South America

1.1 Chefs knives- Commercial kitchen knives are essential tools for food preparation in restaurants and catering businesses. These knives come in various types, including chef's knives, paring knives, and utility knives, each designed for specific tasks. The market for commercial kitchen knives is robust, with numerous manufacturers supplying high-quality products to meet the demands of the foodservice industry. Businesses prioritize durability, sharpness, and ease of maintenance when selecting commercial kitchen knives. The market is competitive, with companies continually innovating to offer superior products and pricing to gain a market edge.

Research Analysis

The Commercial Kitchen Knives Market encompasses a wide range of high-performance cutting tools, including Chef's knives, Cleavers, Paring knives, and Specialty knives with Serrated blades, such as Bread knives. These knives are essential in various food preparation settings, including cafeterias, street food vendors, schools, colleges, work spaces, residential kitchens, tourist activities, and commercial segments.

Premium products, often made of Titanium, Steel, or Wood, are preferred for their superior Durability and Convenience. German Steel and blends like Elmax are popular choices for their Edge Retention and Performance. Cooking shows and Social media influence Consumer preferences, driving demand for innovative and ergonomic designs. Artisan Revere and other high-end brands cater to this growing market, offering a diverse range of options to meet the unique needs of professional chefs and home cooks alike.

Market Research Overview

The Commercial Kitchen Knives Market encompasses a wide range of cutting tools specifically designed for professional culinary applications. These knives are engineered to provide superior performance, durability, and ease of use. Materials such as stainless steel and ceramic are commonly used in their construction, offering benefits like corrosion resistance and sharpness retention.

The market caters to various segments including chefs, restaurants, hotels, and institutions. Key features of commercial kitchen knives include their size, shape, and versatility, allowing them to handle a multitude of tasks from chopping and slicing to dicing and mincing. The market is driven by factors like increasing demand for high-quality food, growing number of restaurants and hotels, and advancements in knife technology. Additionally, trends like sustainability and ergonomic designs are influencing the market.

