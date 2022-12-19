Commercial kitchen knives market size to grow by USD 114.15 million from 2023 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global commercial kitchen knives market as a part of the personal product market, which covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and the production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. The global commercial kitchen knives market size is estimated to increase by USD 114.15 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.93%.

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Market 2023-2027

Global commercial kitchen knives market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global commercial kitchen knives market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape - The global commercial kitchen knives market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer commercial kitchen knives in the market are Cnife GmbH, Coltellerie Sanelli Srl, Dalstrong Inc., DEGLON SAS, Dexter Russell Inc., Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co KG, IO Shen Knives UK Ltd., Johannes Giesser Messerfabrik GmbH, Kai Corp., MAC Knife Inc., Mercer Tool Corp, Messermeister Inc., Samuel Staniforth Ltd., The Scott Fetzer Co., Victorinox AG, Wilh. Werhahn KG, WUSTHOF, Yoshida Metal Industry Co. Ltd., Mundial SA, and TOJIRO Co Ltd and others.

The global commercial kitchen knives market is at its growing stage. The vendors consist of both large and mid-sized competitors. Differentiation in the product is done by using high-quality steel as blade material and advanced manufacturing technologies. The use of various types of materials, such as high-carbon steel, high-speed steel, and ultra-nano zirconia, differentiates the knives in terms of quality. Besides product improvement, vendors of commercial kitchen knives seek endorsements from well-known professional chefs. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor offerings -

Coltellerie Sanelli Srl: The company offers commercial kitchen knives such as Coltello Francese cm.16, Coltello Francese cm.18, Butcher knives cm.22, and Butcher knives cm.27.

The company offers commercial kitchen knives such as Coltello Francese cm.16, Coltello Francese cm.18, Butcher knives cm.22, and Butcher knives cm.27. Dalstrong Inc.: The company offers commercial kitchen knives such as Gladiator knives, Shogun series, Chefs knife, and Omega series.

The company offers commercial kitchen knives such as Gladiator knives, Shogun series, Chefs knife, and Omega series. DEGLON SAS: The company offers commercial kitchen knives such as table-separated, tomato knives, bonne cuisine, surfil knife, and oyster knives.

The company offers commercial kitchen knives such as table-separated, tomato knives, bonne cuisine, surfil knife, and oyster knives. Dexter Russell Inc.: The company offers commercial kitchen knives such as Sofgrip 7, Sofgrip 10, Traditional carbon steel knives, and Sofgrip 6.

The company offers commercial kitchen knives such as Sofgrip 7, Sofgrip 10, Traditional carbon steel knives, and Sofgrip 6. For details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Global commercial kitchen knives market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, type (Chefs knives, Utility knives, Bread knives, Meat knives, and Others), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the chefs knives will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. During the forecast period, the growth of the global commercial kitchen chefs knives will mainly be driven by the increasing availability of these knives with superior quality blades and improved design. Some of the vendors are offering commercial kitchen chefs knives with ergonomically angled handles to ensure the maximum amount of comfort, along with a firm grip to facilitate cutting on a cutting board. In addition, commercial kitchen chefs knives, which are made using improved materials such as Santoprene, have also gained significant popularity as the material is resistant to kitchen oils and helps ensure a safe grip. Thus, the segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global commercial kitchen knives market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global commercial kitchen knives market.

APAC will account for 46% of the global commercial kitchen knives market growth during the forecast period. The commercial kitchen knives market in APAC is growing at the fastest rate owing to the low penetration of substitutes such as food processors and kitchen shears in the region. Moreover, in APAC, the popularity of online shopping is increasing, which is encouraging vendors to sell ergonomically designed commercial kitchen knives online. The increase in urbanization and the simultaneous rise in spending on food out-of-home are expected to drive the market in APAC.

Download a Sample Report

Global commercial kitchen knives market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The increasing demand for customized commercial kitchen knives is notably driving the commercial kitchen knife market growth. Many chefs ensure that the commercial kitchen knives they use are ergonomically designed and have the best quality handles and blades. This is one of the factors that has increased the demand for customized knives. One of the most popular customizations being done in commercial kitchen knives is engravings on blades or handles. In addition, demand for customization in terms of handles made of unique materials and knives with different types or quality of blades is also significantly increasing. Many end-user establishments also prefer to get their brand name engraved on commercial kitchen knives. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - Growing demand for superior quality and durable commercial kitchen knives is the key market trend driving the commercial kitchen knives market growth. The growing demand for durable and high-quality commercial kitchen knives is encouraging some of the market players to increase their focus on introducing new units of commercial kitchen knives with improved design and quality. The improvements in design are mainly in terms of better handles, the material used for knife handles and blades, and the sharpness and strength of knives. Similarly, the vendor also provides knives that are made using PEtec. It is a computer-aided application that helps increase the sharpness of the knives and maintain the sharpness for a longer duration. With the use of this technology, the blades are measured before sharpening, then the computer calculates the sharpening angle for each blade, and precision robots sharpen the blades.

Major challenges - The major challenge impeding the commercial kitchen knife market growth is the increased sale of counterfeit commercial kitchen knives. These knives are manufactured without following the process of quality measures. As a result, they are inferior in quality as compared to original commercial kitchen knives. Despite the inferior quality, these knives carry the trademark names and symbols of the vendors producing original commercial kitchen knives. However, though these knives appear to be visually the same as their original counterparts, they tend to be low on performance and quality. Buying counterfeit commercial kitchen knives can result in a loss of customer confidence in the brand, affecting market growth.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this commercial kitchen knives market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Commercial Kitchen Knives Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Commercial Kitchen Knives Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Commercial Kitchen Knives Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Commercial Kitchen Knives Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related reports:

The consumer kitchen knife market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 714.35 million . The market is segmented by product (non-electric and electric), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The market is segmented by product (non-electric and electric), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, , , , and and ). The kitchen appliances market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 41.91 billion . The market is segmented by application (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 114.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.63 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cnife GmbH, Coltellerie Sanelli Srl, Dalstrong Inc., DEGLON SAS, Dexter Russell Inc., Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co KG, IO Shen Knives UK Ltd., Johannes Giesser Messerfabrik GmbH, Kai Corp., MAC Knife Inc., Mercer Tool Corp, Messermeister Inc., Samuel Staniforth Ltd., The Scott Fetzer Co., Victorinox AG, Wilh. Werhahn KG, WUSTHOF, Yoshida Metal Industry Co. Ltd., Mundial SA, and TOJIRO Co Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global commercial kitchen knives market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global commercial kitchen knives market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Chefs knives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Chefs knives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chefs knives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Chefs knives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Chefs knives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Utility knives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Utility knives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Utility knives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Utility knives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Utility knives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Bread knives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Bread knives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Bread knives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Bread knives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Bread knives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Meat knives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Meat knives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Meat knives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Meat knives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Meat knives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Cnife GmbH

Exhibit 120: Cnife GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 121: Cnife GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Cnife GmbH - Key offerings

12.4 Coltellerie Sanelli Srl

Exhibit 123: Coltellerie Sanelli Srl - Overview



Exhibit 124: Coltellerie Sanelli Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Coltellerie Sanelli Srl - Key offerings

12.5 Dalstrong Inc.

Exhibit 126: Dalstrong Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Dalstrong Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Dalstrong Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 DEGLON SAS

Exhibit 129: DEGLON SAS - Overview



Exhibit 130: DEGLON SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: DEGLON SAS - Key offerings

12.7 Dexter Russell Inc.

Exhibit 132: Dexter Russell Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Dexter Russell Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Dexter Russell Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co KG

Exhibit 135: Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co KG - Overview



Exhibit 136: Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co KG - Key offerings

12.9 IO Shen Knives UK Ltd.

Exhibit 138: IO Shen Knives UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: IO Shen Knives UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: IO Shen Knives UK Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Johannes Giesser Messerfabrik GmbH

Exhibit 141: Johannes Giesser Messerfabrik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 142: Johannes Giesser Messerfabrik GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Johannes Giesser Messerfabrik GmbH - Key offerings

12.11 Kai Corp.

Exhibit 144: Kai Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Kai Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Kai Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 MAC Knife Inc.

Exhibit 147: MAC Knife Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: MAC Knife Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: MAC Knife Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Mercer Tool Corp

Exhibit 150: Mercer Tool Corp - Overview



Exhibit 151: Mercer Tool Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Mercer Tool Corp - Key offerings

12.14 Messermeister Inc.

Exhibit 153: Messermeister Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Messermeister Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Messermeister Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Mundial SA

Exhibit 156: Mundial SA - Overview



Exhibit 157: Mundial SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Mundial SA - Key offerings

12.16 Samuel Staniforth Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Samuel Staniforth Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Samuel Staniforth Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Samuel Staniforth Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 The Scott Fetzer Co.

Exhibit 162: The Scott Fetzer Co. - Overview



Exhibit 163: The Scott Fetzer Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: The Scott Fetzer Co. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio