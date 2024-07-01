Commercial Kitchen Market size is set to grow by USD 1.00 billion from 2024-2028, Increased investment in R and D for new technology development to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial kitchen market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.00 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.47% during the forecast period. Increased investment in r and d for new technology development is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for energy-efficient products. However, slower adoption rate among end-users poses a challenge. Key market players include Captive Aire Systems Inc., Carroll Manufacturing International, Climecon Oy, CS Ventilation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., Greenheck Fan Corp., HANIL HOLDINGS CO. LTD., HCE, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Loren Cook Co., Melink Corp., Halton Group Oy Ltd, Revac Systems, RevLight Solutions Pte Ltd., Spring Air Systems, Systemair AB, The Middleby Corp., Thermotek, and Weather Control Solutions India Pvt. Ltd..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Type I hood and Type II hood), Product (Wall-mounted canopy hoods, Proximity hoods, and Island canopy hoods), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Captive Aire Systems Inc., Carroll Manufacturing International, Climecon Oy, CS Ventilation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., Greenheck Fan Corp., HANIL HOLDINGS CO. LTD., HCE, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Loren Cook Co., Melink Corp., Halton Group Oy Ltd, Revac Systems, RevLight Solutions Pte Ltd., Spring Air Systems, Systemair AB, The Middleby Corp., Thermotek, and Weather Control Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The foodservice equipment sector, specifically ventilation systems, is witnessing significant innovation driven by sustainability. Energy efficiency is a top priority, leading to the increased development and sale of Energy Star certified ventilation systems. Product education and technical support are on the rise, encouraging operators to adopt energy-efficient solutions. Manufacturers are incorporating new technologies, standards, and design improvements to make sustainability more accessible and cost-effective. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends methods like placing temperature sensors closer to cooking appliances, using optical or infrra-red sensors, and communicating directly with cooking appliances to enhance system responsiveness and save energy. Britannia's Cheetah energy control technology is an example of this trend, reducing fan energy consumption by 94% at 40% operating speed. The focus on sustainability will continue to fuel market growth in the forecast period.

The commercial kitchen market is experiencing significant growth, with various trends shaping the industry. Advanced filtration systems, energy-efficient appliances, and smart technology are becoming essential components in modern kitchens. Carbon monoxide detectors and fire suppression systems are crucial safety features. Sustainability is a key trend, with an increasing focus on using renewable resources and reducing waste. Additionally, the use of automation and robotics is gaining popularity to improve efficiency and productivity. Overall, the commercial kitchen market is evolving to meet the demands of the foodservice industry for safer, more efficient, and sustainable kitchen solutions.

Market Challenges

The commercial kitchen market faces challenges in adoption due to high installation costs, reluctance to adopt technology, and the prevalence of non-certified products in developing regions. Wall-mounted canopy hoods cost between USD200 and USD6,850 , while island hoods range from USD300 to USD3,000 , with average labor costs of USD85 per hour. Small restaurants find these costs prohibitive, leading to a slow market growth. The complexity of modern ventilation systems and the extensive presence of the unorganized sector further hinder adoption.

and , while island hoods range from to , with average labor costs of per hour. Small restaurants find these costs prohibitive, leading to a slow market growth. The complexity of modern ventilation systems and the extensive presence of the unorganized sector further hinder adoption. The commercial kitchen market faces several challenges in today's business environment. These include the need for energy efficiency and cost-effective solutions, the importance of food safety and hygiene, and the increasing demand for flexible and customizable kitchen designs. Additionally, the use of advanced technology, such as automation and IoT, is becoming essential to improve operational efficiency and reduce labor costs. Furthermore, the trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices is gaining momentum, with a focus on reducing waste and minimizing the carbon footprint of commercial kitchens. Overall, the commercial kitchen market requires innovative and practical solutions to address these challenges and meet the evolving needs of the foodservice industry.

Segment Overview

This commercial kitchen market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Type I hood

1.2 Type II hood Product 2.1 Wall-mounted canopy hoods

2.2 Proximity hoods

2.3 Island canopy hoods Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Type I hood- Commercial kitchens require Type I ventilation hoods to manage grease, smoke, and heat generated from cooking equipment. These hoods, also known as grease hoods, are essential above cooktops, wok ranges, open-flame stoves, deep fryers, and solid fuel applications. Wall-mounted canopy hoods are suitable for equipment against walls, while single- or double-island hoods are installed on ceilings for open layouts. Despite increased airflow, the global market for commercial kitchen ventilation systems continues to expand due to the necessity of these hoods.

Research Analysis

The Commercial Kitchen Market encompasses various industries such as Hospitality, Foodservice, Restaurants, Hospitals, Corporate Offices, and Hospitality. These establishments require efficient HVAC systems, including Demand Controlled Ventilation, to ensure effective cooking environments and prevent fire hazards. Replacement air facilities, like Wall-Mounted Canopy Hoods, Proximity Hoods, and Island Canopy Hoods, are crucial for managing airborne impurities, including grease, smoke, and other airborne contaminants. Energy-efficient technology, such as Demand-Controlled Kitchen Ventilation and Energy-Efficient Products, plays a significant role in reducing energy consumption and adhering to Environmental and Safety laws. IOT and Smart Features are increasingly being integrated into commercial kitchens to optimize operations and improve overall performance. Vacuum industrial furnaces are also used in some commercial kitchens for specific cooking processes.

Market Research Overview

The Commercial Kitchen Market encompasses solutions and technologies designed for food preparation and service in professional settings. These include equipment for cooking, refrigeration, dishwashing, and food storage. The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for convenience food and growing number of restaurants and hotels. Innovations in technology, such as energy efficiency and automation, are also shaping the market. Additionally, the trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly solutions is influencing the design and production of commercial kitchen equipment. The market is segmented by product type, application, and region.

