Commercial Metals Company Announces Changes To Segment Reporting

Commercial Metals Company

Oct 01, 2020, 06:45 ET

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced that beginning with its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company realigned its reporting structure to include two operating segments: North America and Europe.

  • North America comprises the Company's former Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, and Americas Fabrication business segments.
  • Europe comprises the Company's former International Mill segment, with no other changes.
  • Corporate and Eliminations will continue to be reported separately from operating segments.

The decision to realign CMC's operating segment structure was made to reflect: (i) its vertically integrated operating model in North America, which is now supported by a National Sales, Inventory and Operations Planning function created in fiscal 2020, (ii) changes to its operating model and geographic footprint following the full integration of the rebar assets acquired in fiscal 2019 into its North America operations, and (iii) the way management now uses the integrated North America data to manage the business, assess performance, and allocate resources.

Operational and financial statistics for fiscal years 2020 and 2019 can be found on pages 2 and 3 of this release. The announced realignment impacts only the Company's segment reporting, and results in no change in CMC's previously reported consolidated results.

Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We believe our realigned reporting structure better reflects the way we manage our company and the economics of our vertically integrated operations, giving better insight into how CMC creates value."

For additional resources outlining the announced changes, as well as definitions related to our restated operational statistics, please follow this link (https://ir.cmc.com/ir-toolkit), or visit our Investor Relations website at cmc.com/investors.

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, two rerolling mills, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except per ton amounts)

5/31/2020

2/29/2020

11/30/2019

8/31/2019

5/31/2019

2/28/2019

11/30/2018

North America













Net sales

$

1,167,081

1,161,283

1,216,720

1,333,014

1,394,331

1,225,361

1,048,410

Adjusted EBITDA

$

159,394

152,831

174,732

152,450

146,228

74,761

82,857

External tons shipped













Raw materials

288

321

320

399

433

406

424

Rebar

463

461

475

474

485

470

297

Merchant and other

211

238

236

237

248

256

232

Steel products

674

699

711

711

733

726

529

Downstream products

427

366

413

448

469

396

319

Average selling price per ton













Raw materials

$

517

595

547

535

558

579

580

Steel products

$

624

625

626

659

686

688

695

Downstream products

$

966

984

976

963

925

845

868

Cost of raw materials per ton

$

348

435

392

383

402

414

424

Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$

239

256

226

246

284

303

307

Steel products metal margin per ton

$

385

369

400

413

402

385

388















Europe













Net sales

$

173,817

180,079

165,389

205,461

209,365

175,198

227,024

Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,270

13,451

11,359

22,666

24,120

20,537

32,779

External tons shipped













Rebar

122

145

122

151

126

66

80

Merchant and other

252

235

216

237

250

238

312

Steel products

374

380

338

388

376

304

392

Average selling price per ton













Steel products

$

437

449

461

500

524

545

547

Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$

239

251

244

265

288

301

295

Steel products metal margin per ton

$

198

198

217

235

236

244

252

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)


Nine Months Ended May 31,

Twelve Months Ended August 31,

(in thousands, except per ton amounts)

2020

2019

2018

North America





Net sales

$

3,545,084

5,001,116

3,738,493

Adjusted EBITDA

$

486,957

456,296

323,993

External tons shipped





Raw materials

929

1,662

1,877

Rebar

1,399

1,726

798

Merchant and other

685

973

910

Steel products

2,084

2,699

1,708

Downstream products

1,206

1,632

1,114

Average selling price per ton





Raw materials

$

555

563

615

Steel products

$

625

681

640

Downstream products

$

976

905

800

Cost of raw materials per ton

$

393

406

460

Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$

238

284

303

Steel products metal margin per ton

$

387

397

337







Europe





Net sales

$

519,285

817,048

887,038

Adjusted EBITDA

$

39,080

100,102

131,720

External tons shipped





Rebar

389

423

459

Merchant and other

703

1,037

1,041

Steel products

1,092

1,460

1,500

Average selling price per ton





Steel products

$

449

528

560

Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$

245

288

314

Steel products metal margin per ton

$

204

240

246

