Commercial Metals Company Announces Changes To Segment Reporting

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced that beginning with its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company realigned its reporting structure to include two operating segments: North America and Europe.

North America comprises the Company's former Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, and Americas Fabrication business segments.

The decision to realign CMC's operating segment structure was made to reflect: (i) its vertically integrated operating model in North America, which is now supported by a National Sales, Inventory and Operations Planning function created in fiscal 2020, (ii) changes to its operating model and geographic footprint following the full integration of the rebar assets acquired in fiscal 2019 into its North America operations, and (iii) the way management now uses the integrated North America data to manage the business, assess performance, and allocate resources.

Operational and financial statistics for fiscal years 2020 and 2019 can be found on pages 2 and 3 of this release. The announced realignment impacts only the Company's segment reporting, and results in no change in CMC's previously reported consolidated results.

Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We believe our realigned reporting structure better reflects the way we manage our company and the economics of our vertically integrated operations, giving better insight into how CMC creates value."

For additional resources outlining the announced changes, as well as definitions related to our restated operational statistics, please follow this link (https://ir.cmc.com/ir-toolkit), or visit our Investor Relations website at cmc.com/investors.

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, two rerolling mills, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per ton amounts)

5/31/2020

2/29/2020

11/30/2019

8/31/2019

5/31/2019

2/28/2019

11/30/2018 North America



























Net sales

$ 1,167,081



1,161,283



1,216,720



1,333,014



1,394,331



1,225,361



1,048,410

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 159,394



152,831



174,732



152,450



146,228



74,761



82,857

External tons shipped



























Raw materials

288



321



320



399



433



406



424

Rebar

463



461



475



474



485



470



297

Merchant and other

211



238



236



237



248



256



232

Steel products

674



699



711



711



733



726



529

Downstream products

427



366



413



448



469



396



319

Average selling price per ton



























Raw materials

$ 517



595

547

535

558

579

580 Steel products

$ 624



625

626

659

686

688

695 Downstream products

$ 966



984

976

963

925

845

868 Cost of raw materials per ton

$ 348



435

392

383

402

414

424 Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 239



256

226

246

284

303

307 Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 385



369

400

413

402

385

388





























Europe



























Net sales

$ 173,817



180,079



165,389



205,461



209,365



175,198



227,024

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 14,270



13,451



11,359



22,666



24,120



20,537



32,779

External tons shipped



























Rebar

122



145



122



151



126



66



80

Merchant and other

252



235



216



237



250



238



312

Steel products

374



380



338



388



376



304



392

Average selling price per ton



























Steel products

$ 437



449



461



500



524



545



547

Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 239



251



244



265



288



301



295

Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 198



198



217



235



236



244



252



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)



Nine Months Ended May 31,

Twelve Months Ended August 31, (in thousands, except per ton amounts)

2020

2019

2018 North America











Net sales

$ 3,545,084



5,001,116



3,738,493

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 486,957



456,296



323,993

External tons shipped











Raw materials

929

1,662



1,877

Rebar

1,399

1,726



798

Merchant and other

685

973



910

Steel products

2,084

2,699



1,708

Downstream products

1,206

1,632



1,114

Average selling price per ton











Raw materials

$ 555



563

615

Steel products

$ 625



681

640

Downstream products

$ 976



905

800

Cost of raw materials per ton

$ 393



406

460

Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 238



284

303

Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 387



397

337















Europe











Net sales

$ 519,285



817,048



887,038

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 39,080



100,102



131,720

External tons shipped











Rebar

389

423



459

Merchant and other

703

1,037



1,041

Steel products

1,092

1,460



1,500

Average selling price per ton











Steel products

$ 449



528



560

Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 245



288



314

Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 204



240



246



SOURCE Commercial Metals Company

http://www.cmc.com

