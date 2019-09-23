Commercial Metals Company Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call Webcast Details

Commercial Metals Company

Sep 23, 2019, 16:15 ET

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC), in conjunction with its fourth quarter earnings release, invites you to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central) with Barbara Smith, Chairman, President & CEO and Paul Lawrence, Vice President & CFO. 

The teleconference will also be available via webcast.  To access the webcast (in listen-only mode), please visit Commercial Metals Company's Web site at www.cmc.com.

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes eight electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

