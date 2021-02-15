Commercial Metals Company Announces Passing of longtime Board member Rick Kelson

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) (" CMC ") today announced with great sadness the passing, on February 13, 2021, of Richard B. "Rick" Kelson, a valued member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Barbara Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our friend and fellow Board member, Rick Kelson. Rick served as a Board member for eleven years including five years as our lead director. We are grateful for his outstanding leadership, friendship, guidance and wisdom over the years and will miss him greatly. On behalf of CMC's Board and employees, we send our deepest condolences to Rick's loving wife, Ellen, and to his family."

Rick received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He spent more than 30 years with Alcoa, Inc., serving in senior management roles including positions in the company's legal department and as Executive Vice President – Environment, Health and Safety and General Counsel, and as a member of Alcoa's Executive Council. He also served as the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for nearly a decade. He retired from Alcoa in 2006 holding the position of Chairman's Counsel. After his retirement, Rick remained active in business and was Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ServCo LLC since 2009. He also served as an operating advisor with Pegasus Capital Advisors, L.P. In addition to serving on CMC's Board, Rick was Chairman of the Board of Ingevity and a member of the Board of Ecovative Design LLC. He previously served on the Boards of Directors of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., MeadWestvaco Corporation, Anadigics, Inc., and Lighting Science Group Corporation. He was a member of the Board of Trustees at Carnegie Mellon University from 2000 to 2006 and served on the Board of the University of Pittsburgh Law School Board of Visitors since 2000. Rick was a member of the Board of Directors for the non-profit KaBOOM, Inc. from 2008 until 2014, where he served as Chairperson of the Board for the majority of his term.

Commercial Metals Company will make a donation in memorial of Rick Kelson to the Penn Center for Research on Coronavirus.

