Commercial Metals Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.12 Per Share

IRVING, Texas, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, June 20, 2018, the board of directors of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ("CMC") declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 5, 2018. The dividend will be paid on July 19, 2018. This cash dividend reflects CMC's 215th consecutive quarterly dividend.
About Commercial Metals Company
Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes four electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.
SOURCE Commercial Metals Company
