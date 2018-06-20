Commercial Metals Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.12 Per Share

IRVING, Texas, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, June 20, 2018, the board of directors of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ("CMC") declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 5, 2018. The dividend will be paid on July 19, 2018. This cash dividend reflects CMC's 215th consecutive quarterly dividend.

