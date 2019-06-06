Commercial Metals Company Announces Revised Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call Time

News provided by

Commercial Metals Company

Jun 06, 2019, 16:15 ET

IRVING, Texas, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC), announced today that it has revised the time of its third quarter earnings release call to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (1:00 p.m. Central) on June 20, 2019.  The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, June 20, 2019, with Barbara Smith, Chairman, President & CEO and Mary Lindsey, Senior Vice President & CFO. 

The teleconference will also be available via webcast.  To access the webcast (in listen-only mode), please visit Commercial Metals Company's Web site at www.cmc.com

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes eight electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company

Related Links

http://www.cmc.com

Also from this source

Commercial Metals Company Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019...

Commercial Metals Company Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Commercial Metals Company Announces Revised Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call Time

News provided by

Commercial Metals Company

Jun 06, 2019, 16:15 ET