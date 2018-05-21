Commercial Metals Company Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Conference Call Webcast Details

IRVING, Texas, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC), in conjunction with its third quarter earnings release, invites you to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central) with Barbara Smith, Chairman, President & CEO and Mary Lindsey, Senior Vice President & CFO.

The teleconference will also be available via webcast. To access the webcast (in listen-only mode), please visit Commercial Metals Company's Web site at www.cmc.com .