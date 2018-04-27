Barbara Smith, Chairman, President and CEO of CMC, said, "We are extremely proud to be formally dedicating our second state-of-the-art steel micro mill in Durant, Oklahoma. We look forward to providing our customers with high quality product combined with CMC's outstanding service. A project of this magnitude could not be accomplished without the support of so many and we thank all our partners who helped us during the construction and commissioning of the mill. We also thank Governor Fallin as well as all the state and local officials who were instrumental in the process."

"We are proud to have CMC join the Durant community. This state-of-the-art mill brings great job opportunities for southeast Oklahoma and is a testament to the business environment offered by the state of Oklahoma," said Governor Mary Fallin.

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes four electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-metals-company-celebrates-the-dedication-of-new-micro-mill-in-durant-oklahoma-300638139.html

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company

Related Links

http://www.cmc.com

