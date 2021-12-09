COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY PUBLISHES 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT, DEMONSTRATING THE INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP POSITION OF OUR CARBON FOOTPRINT

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today published its sustainability report for 2021, showcasing the company's industry-leading environmental performance. CMC's scope 1& 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for 2021 were 0.451 tons of CO2 per ton of steel produced, which is already lower than the 2040 global industry target established by the Paris Climate Agreement.

With today's publication, CMC reaffirms its commitment to increased disclosure visibility and frequency by adopting annual reporting of its sustainability performance. The document, which can be found on CMC's website (www.cmc.com/sustainability), includes progress updates regarding the ambitious environmental goals that were established in the Company's 2019 / 2020 report.

"The 2021 report highlights the solid progress CMC is making in both sustainability performance and our level of disclosure," said Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to continuous improvement across all facets of our business, from the way we impact our environment to how we treat our people, suppliers, and customers. The progress achieved in 2021 against our 2030 environmental targets is something I hope all of CMC's stakeholders will be proud of, and further demonstrates that for our Company, good business and good environmental stewardship go hand-in-hand."

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metals products, and provide related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, one rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

