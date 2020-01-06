Commercial Metals Company Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
- Net sales increased 8% year-over-year to $1.4 billion
- Strong demand and sustained high metal margin in Americas Mills segment; Americas Fabrication segment contributed meaningfully to profitability
- GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations increased to $0.69, compared with $0.16 in the prior year
- Earnings from continuing operations increased 326% year-over-year to $82.8 million
- Core EBITDA of $174.4 million and adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.73 per share increased year-over-year by 78% and 109%, respectively
- Reduced total debt by $51.5 million during the first quarter
IRVING, Texas, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended November 30, 2019. First quarter earnings from continuing operations were $82.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.4 billion, compared to prior year period earnings from continuing operations of $19.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.3 billion. Net sales increased 8% on a year-over-year basis driven by the Company's growth strategy and strong fundamentals in its core markets.
As a result of ongoing network optimization efforts, a decision was made to cease melting operations at our Rancho Cucamonga, CA facility, which resulted in a net after tax charge of $5.0 million. Excluding these expenses, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $87.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, as detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 12. This represents a 109% increase compared to adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.35 per diluted share for the three months ended November 30, 2018.
Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The first quarter marked the best financial performance from our strategically repositioned portfolio of operations. This milestone reflects the continued health of the U.S. non-residential construction sector, which contributed to strong performances in our Americas Mills and Fabrication segments. We believe the metal margin performance seen over recent quarters highlights the stability of CMC's rebar and long product offerings compared to the broader steel market."
"Strong earnings and working capital management during the quarter allowed us to further de-lever our balance sheet. Over the past 12 months, we have made debt repayments of $173.8 million."
The Company's liquidity position as of November 30, 2019 remained strong, with cash and cash equivalents of $224.8 million and availability under the Company's credit and accounts receivable facilities of $659.9 million.
On January 2, 2020, the board of directors of CMC declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on January 15, 2020. The dividend will be paid on January 30, 2020, and marks 221 consecutive quarterly dividend payments.
Business Segments - Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Review
Our Americas Recycling segment recorded adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $15.4 million for the prior year quarter. The decrease reflected a challenging price environment in which average ferrous prices decreased by 33% on a year-over-year basis. Low prices also reduced material flows during the quarter.
Our Americas Mills segment recorded adjusted EBITDA of $155.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 36% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $113.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Volumes increased 42% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to additional production from acquired facilities. Metal margins expanded $10 per ton year-over-year, as a reduction in scrap costs more than offset a $71 per ton decline in average selling prices. Results in the first quarter also benefited from the achievement of our lowest conversion costs since the November 5, 2018 acquisition.
Our Americas Fabrication segment recorded adjusted EBITDA of $17.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, marking a significant improvement from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $37.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. As in prior quarters, first quarter adjusted EBITDA did not include the benefit of the purchase accounting adjustment related to amortization of the acquired unfavorable contract backlog reserve of $8.3 million. Average selling price of $976 per ton in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 increased $108 per ton, or 12%, compared to the prior year period. The increase in average selling price, as well as declining rebar input costs, resulted in a strong increase in margins compared to recent quarters. Current rebar bidding activity is healthy, and our backlog is priced at levels that we expect to be profitable when shipped.
Our International Mill segment in Poland recorded adjusted EBITDA of $11.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $32.8 million for the comparable prior year quarter. Safeguard trade measures have thus far been ineffective in deterring a surge of imported product into Europe, resulting in a compression of metal margins during the quarter. Shipment volumes declined on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to the absence of opportunistic billets sales that were made during the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Conditions within the Polish construction sector remain healthy and demand for rebar continues to be strong. Despite lower shipment volumes during the quarter, our Polish operations successfully reduced conversion costs compared to the year-ago period.
Our Corporate and Other segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $27.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $59.6 million for the prior year quarter. The current quarter loss did not include any acquisition costs and other legal expenses, while the first quarter of fiscal 2019 included $28.0 million of acquisition costs and other legal expenses. Excluding these costs, our Corporate and Other costs still declined year-over-year, and we believe, are generally reflective of normalized levels going forward.
Outlook
"We expect construction and infrastructure demand to remain resilient," said Ms. Smith. "Customer sentiment and our own fabrication backlog both point to a strong outlook for activity, though our second quarter will be impacted by typical seasonality related to holidays and winter weather conditions affecting construction activity."
"We anticipate metal margin will remain above the historical cycle average, but will experience a decline from first quarter levels. We expect our progress in optimizing our expanded domestic mill network during the first quarter will yield benefits going forward. We anticipate Fabrication will remain profitable, while Recycling should see some benefit from the recent rebound in ferrous scrap prices. We expect challenges to remain for our Polish operations until the current overhang of imports to the European Union unwinds."
Conference Call
CMC invites you to listen to a live broadcast of its first quarter fiscal 2020 conference call today, Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Barbara Smith, Chairman of the Board of Directors, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lawrence, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. The call is accessible via our website at www.cmc.com. In the event you are unable to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on our website on the next business day. Financial and statistical information presented in the broadcast are located on CMC's website under "Investors".
About Commercial Metals Company
Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, two rerolling mills, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.
Forward-Looking Statements
|
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands, except per ton amounts)
|
11/30/2019
|
8/31/2019
|
5/31/2019
|
2/28/2019
|
11/30/2018
|
Americas Recycling
|
Net sales
|
$
|
222,261
|
268,447
|
289,015
|
287,075
|
302,009
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
3,417
|
4,235
|
12,331
|
10,124
|
15,434
|
Tons shipped (in thousands)
|
Ferrous
|
492
|
559
|
597
|
570
|
579
|
Nonferrous
|
57
|
61
|
60
|
59
|
63
|
Total tons shipped
|
549
|
620
|
657
|
629
|
642
|
Average selling price (per ton)
|
Ferrous
|
$
|
182
|
217
|
252
|
266
|
273
|
Nonferrous
|
$
|
1,983
|
1,998
|
2,047
|
1,998
|
1,982
|
Americas Mills
|
Net sales
|
$
|
768,893
|
824,809
|
866,903
|
774,709
|
601,853
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
155,025
|
160,832
|
158,114
|
112,396
|
113,873
|
Tons shipped
|
Rebar
|
881
|
897
|
913
|
773
|
530
|
Merchant & Other
|
325
|
319
|
323
|
322
|
317
|
Total tons shipped
|
1,206
|
1,216
|
1,236
|
1,095
|
847
|
Average price (per ton)
|
Total selling price
|
$
|
611
|
645
|
670
|
677
|
682
|
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized
|
$
|
226
|
246
|
284
|
303
|
307
|
Metal margin
|
$
|
385
|
399
|
386
|
374
|
375
|
Americas Fabrication
|
Net sales
|
$
|
571,847
|
622,385
|
633,047
|
530,836
|
437,111
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
17,481
|
(13,151)
|
(23,289)
|
(49,578)
|
(36,996)
|
Tons shipped (in thousands)
|
413
|
448
|
469
|
396
|
319
|
Total selling price (per ton)
|
$
|
976
|
963
|
925
|
845
|
868
|
International Mill
|
Net sales
|
$
|
165,389
|
205,461
|
209,365
|
175,198
|
227,024
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
11,359
|
22,666
|
24,120
|
20,537
|
32,779
|
Tons shipped
|
Rebar
|
122
|
151
|
126
|
66
|
80
|
Merchant & Other
|
216
|
237
|
250
|
238
|
312
|
Total tons shipped
|
338
|
388
|
376
|
304
|
392
|
Average price (per ton)
|
Total selling price
|
$
|
461
|
500
|
524
|
545
|
547
|
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized
|
$
|
244
|
265
|
288
|
301
|
295
|
Metal margin
|
$
|
217
|
235
|
236
|
244
|
252
|
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Net sales
|
11/30/2019
|
8/31/2019
|
5/31/2019
|
2/28/2019
|
11/30/2018
|
Americas Recycling
|
$
|
222,261
|
$
|
268,447
|
$
|
289,015
|
$
|
287,075
|
$
|
302,009
|
Americas Mills
|
768,893
|
824,809
|
866,903
|
774,709
|
601,853
|
Americas Fabrication
|
571,847
|
622,385
|
633,047
|
530,836
|
437,111
|
International Mill
|
165,389
|
205,461
|
209,365
|
175,198
|
227,024
|
Corporate and Other
|
(343,682)
|
(378,097)
|
(392,458)
|
(365,035)
|
(290,655)
|
Total Net Sales
|
$
|
1,384,708
|
$
|
1,543,005
|
$
|
1,605,872
|
$
|
1,402,783
|
$
|
1,277,342
|
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|
Americas Recycling
|
$
|
3,417
|
$
|
4,235
|
$
|
12,331
|
$
|
10,124
|
$
|
15,434
|
Americas Mills
|
155,025
|
160,832
|
158,114
|
112,396
|
113,873
|
Americas Fabrication
|
17,481
|
(13,151)
|
(23,289)
|
(49,578)
|
(36,996)
|
International Mill
|
11,359
|
22,666
|
24,120
|
20,537
|
32,779
|
Corporate and Other
|
(27,477)
|
(29,337)
|
(27,305)
|
(24,146)
|
(59,554)
|
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
|
Three Months Ended November 30,
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net sales
|
$
|
1,384,708
|
$
|
1,277,342
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Cost of goods sold
|
1,146,514
|
1,118,433
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
111,529
|
117,217
|
Interest expense
|
16,578
|
16,663
|
1,274,621
|
1,252,313
|
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|
110,087
|
25,029
|
Income taxes
|
27,332
|
5,609
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
82,755
|
19,420
|
Earnings from discontinued operations before income taxes
|
895
|
457
|
Income taxes
|
302
|
135
|
Earnings from discontinued operations
|
593
|
322
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
83,348
|
$
|
19,742
|
Basic earnings per share*
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
0.70
|
$
|
0.17
|
Earnings from discontinued operations
|
0.01
|
—
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
0.70
|
$
|
0.17
|
Diluted earnings per share*
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
0.69
|
$
|
0.16
|
Earnings from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
0.70
|
$
|
0.17
|
Average basic shares outstanding
|
118,370,191
|
117,387,038
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
119,773,538
|
118,682,473
|
*Earnings Per Share ("EPS") is calculated independently for each component and may not sum to Net EPS due to rounding
|
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
November 30, 2019
|
August 31, 2019
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
224,797
|
$
|
192,461
|
Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,348 and $8,403)
|
961,458
|
1,016,088
|
Inventories, net
|
649,681
|
692,368
|
Other current assets
|
178,647
|
179,088
|
Total current assets
|
2,014,583
|
2,080,005
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
1,504,308
|
1,500,971
|
Goodwill
|
64,178
|
64,138
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
225,282
|
113,657
|
Total assets
|
$
|
3,808,351
|
$
|
3,758,771
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
243,857
|
$
|
288,005
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
317,455
|
353,786
|
Acquired unfavorable contract backlog
|
26,935
|
35,360
|
Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings
|
13,717
|
17,439
|
Total current liabilities
|
601,964
|
694,590
|
Deferred income taxes
|
107,069
|
79,290
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
218,178
|
133,620
|
Long-term debt
|
1,179,443
|
1,227,214
|
Total liabilities
|
2,106,654
|
2,134,714
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,701,501
|
1,623,861
|
Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
196
|
196
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,701,697
|
1,624,057
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
3,808,351
|
$
|
3,758,771
|
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|
Three Months Ended November 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
83,348
|
$
|
19,742
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from (used by) operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
40,947
|
35,182
|
Deferred income taxes
|
27,939
|
(352)
|
Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog
|
(8,331)
|
(11,332)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
8,269
|
4,217
|
Net gain on disposals of subsidiaries, assets and other
|
(6,733)
|
(1,271)
|
Other
|
1,175
|
45
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
(196)
|
(36,333)
|
Beneficial interest in securitized accounts receivable
|
—
|
(367,521)
|
Net cash flows from (used by) operating activities
|
146,418
|
(357,623)
|
Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(45,559)
|
(37,914)
|
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
|
9,651
|
1,953
|
Proceeds from insurance, sale of discontinued operations and other
|
784
|
5,798
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
(694,802)
|
Beneficial interest in securitized accounts receivable
|
—
|
367,521
|
Net cash flows used by investing activities:
|
(35,124)
|
(357,444)
|
Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
—
|
180,000
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
(53,298)
|
(7,175)
|
Proceeds from accounts receivable programs
|
27,050
|
33,439
|
Repayments under accounts receivable programs
|
(31,057)
|
(45,586)
|
Dividends
|
(14,238)
|
(14,116)
|
Stock issued under incentive and purchase plans, net of forfeitures
|
(7,817)
|
(6,220)
|
Net cash flows from (used by) financing activities
|
(79,360)
|
140,342
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
196
|
(353)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
32,130
|
(575,078)
|
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
193,729
|
632,615
|
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
225,859
|
$
|
57,537
|
Supplemental information:
|
Three Months Ended November 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
224,797
|
$
|
52,352
|
Restricted cash
|
1,062
|
5,185
|
Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
225,859
|
$
|
57,537
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided below.
Core EBITDA from Continuing Operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Core EBITDA from continuing operations is the sum of earnings (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes (benefit). It also excludes recurring non-cash charges for depreciation and amortization, asset impairments, and equity compensation. Core EBITDA from continuing operations also excludes certain material acquisition and integration related costs and other legal fees, amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog, facility closure costs and purchase accounting adjustments to inventory. Core EBITDA from continuing operations should not be considered an alternative to earnings (loss) from continuing operations or net earnings (loss), or as a better measure of liquidity than net cash flows from operating activities, as determined by GAAP. However, we believe that Core EBITDA from continuing operations provides relevant and useful information, which is often used by analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as it allows: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our ongoing core performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Additionally, Core EBITDA from continuing operations is the target benchmark for our annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans for management. Core EBITDA from continuing operations may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.
A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to Core EBITDA from continuing operations is provided below:
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
11/30/2019
|
8/31/2019
|
5/31/2019
|
2/28/2019
|
11/30/2018
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
82,755
|
$
|
85,880
|
$
|
78,551
|
$
|
14,928
|
$
|
19,420
|
Interest expense
|
16,578
|
17,702
|
18,513
|
18,495
|
16,663
|
Income taxes
|
27,332
|
16,826
|
29,105
|
18,141
|
5,609
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
40,941
|
41,051
|
41,181
|
41,245
|
35,176
|
Asset impairments
|
530
|
369
|
15
|
—
|
—
|
Non-cash equity compensation
|
8,269
|
7,758
|
7,342
|
5,791
|
4,215
|
Facility closure
|
6,339
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Acquisition and integration related costs and other
|
—
|
6,177
|
2,336
|
5,475
|
27,970
|
Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog
|
(8,331)
|
(16,582)
|
(23,394)
|
(23,476)
|
(11,332)
|
Purchase accounting effect on inventory
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
10,315
|
—
|
Core EBITDA from continuing operations
|
$
|
174,413
|
$
|
159,181
|
$
|
153,649
|
$
|
90,914
|
$
|
97,721
|
*Net of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairments, and non-cash equity compensation.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure that is equal to earnings (loss) from continuing operations before certain acquisition and integration related and costs and other legal expenses, facility closure costs, and purchase accounting adjustments to inventory, including the estimated income tax effects thereof. Additionally, we adjust adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA"). Adjusted earnings from continuing operations should not be considered as an alternative to earnings from continuing operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. However, we believe that adjusted earnings from continuing operations provides relevant and useful information to investors as it allows: (i) a supplemental measure of our ongoing core performance and (ii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses adjusted earnings from continuing operations to evaluate our financial performance. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings from continuing operations on a diluted per share basis.
A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to adjusted earnings from continuing operations is provided below:
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
11/30/2019
|
8/31/2019
|
5/31/2019
|
2/28/2019
|
11/30/2018
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
82,755
|
$
|
85,880
|
$
|
78,551
|
$
|
14,928
|
$
|
19,420
|
Facility closure
|
6,339
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Acquisition and integration related costs and other
|
—
|
6,177
|
2,336
|
5,475
|
27,970
|
Purchase accounting effect on inventory
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
10,315
|
—
|
Total adjustments (pre-tax)
|
$
|
6,339
|
$
|
6,177
|
$
|
2,336
|
$
|
15,790
|
$
|
27,970
|
Tax impact
|
TCJA impact
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
7,550
|
$
|
—
|
Related tax effects on adjustments
|
(1,331)
|
(1,297)
|
(490)
|
(3,316)
|
(5,874)
|
Total tax impact
|
(1,331)
|
(1,297)
|
(490)
|
4,234
|
(5,874)
|
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
87,763
|
$
|
90,760
|
$
|
80,397
|
$
|
34,952
|
$
|
41,516
|
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share
|
$
|
0.73
|
$
|
0.76
|
$
|
0.67
|
$
|
0.29
|
$
|
0.35
