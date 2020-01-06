Commercial Metals Company Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended November 30, 2019. First quarter earnings from continuing operations were $82.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.4 billion, compared to prior year period earnings from continuing operations of $19.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.3 billion. Net sales increased 8% on a year-over-year basis driven by the Company's growth strategy and strong fundamentals in its core markets.

As a result of ongoing network optimization efforts, a decision was made to cease melting operations at our Rancho Cucamonga, CA facility, which resulted in a net after tax charge of $5.0 million. Excluding these expenses, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $87.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, as detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 12. This represents a 109% increase compared to adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.35 per diluted share for the three months ended November 30, 2018.

Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The first quarter marked the best financial performance from our strategically repositioned portfolio of operations. This milestone reflects the continued health of the U.S. non-residential construction sector, which contributed to strong performances in our Americas Mills and Fabrication segments. We believe the metal margin performance seen over recent quarters highlights the stability of CMC's rebar and long product offerings compared to the broader steel market."

"Strong earnings and working capital management during the quarter allowed us to further de-lever our balance sheet. Over the past 12 months, we have made debt repayments of $173.8 million."

The Company's liquidity position as of November 30, 2019 remained strong, with cash and cash equivalents of $224.8 million and availability under the Company's credit and accounts receivable facilities of $659.9 million.

On January 2, 2020, the board of directors of CMC declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on January 15, 2020. The dividend will be paid on January 30, 2020, and marks 221 consecutive quarterly dividend payments.

Business Segments - Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Review

Our Americas Recycling segment recorded adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $15.4 million for the prior year quarter. The decrease reflected a challenging price environment in which average ferrous prices decreased by 33% on a year-over-year basis. Low prices also reduced material flows during the quarter.

Our Americas Mills segment recorded adjusted EBITDA of $155.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 36% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $113.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Volumes increased 42% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to additional production from acquired facilities. Metal margins expanded $10 per ton year-over-year, as a reduction in scrap costs more than offset a $71 per ton decline in average selling prices. Results in the first quarter also benefited from the achievement of our lowest conversion costs since the November 5, 2018 acquisition.

Our Americas Fabrication segment recorded adjusted EBITDA of $17.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, marking a significant improvement from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $37.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. As in prior quarters, first quarter adjusted EBITDA did not include the benefit of the purchase accounting adjustment related to amortization of the acquired unfavorable contract backlog reserve of $8.3 million. Average selling price of $976 per ton in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 increased $108 per ton, or 12%, compared to the prior year period. The increase in average selling price, as well as declining rebar input costs, resulted in a strong increase in margins compared to recent quarters. Current rebar bidding activity is healthy, and our backlog is priced at levels that we expect to be profitable when shipped.

Our International Mill segment in Poland recorded adjusted EBITDA of $11.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $32.8 million for the comparable prior year quarter. Safeguard trade measures have thus far been ineffective in deterring a surge of imported product into Europe, resulting in a compression of metal margins during the quarter. Shipment volumes declined on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to the absence of opportunistic billets sales that were made during the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Conditions within the Polish construction sector remain healthy and demand for rebar continues to be strong. Despite lower shipment volumes during the quarter, our Polish operations successfully reduced conversion costs compared to the year-ago period.

Our Corporate and Other segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $27.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $59.6 million for the prior year quarter. The current quarter loss did not include any acquisition costs and other legal expenses, while the first quarter of fiscal 2019 included $28.0 million of acquisition costs and other legal expenses. Excluding these costs, our Corporate and Other costs still declined year-over-year, and we believe, are generally reflective of normalized levels going forward.

Outlook

"We expect construction and infrastructure demand to remain resilient," said Ms. Smith. "Customer sentiment and our own fabrication backlog both point to a strong outlook for activity, though our second quarter will be impacted by typical seasonality related to holidays and winter weather conditions affecting construction activity."

"We anticipate metal margin will remain above the historical cycle average, but will experience a decline from first quarter levels. We expect our progress in optimizing our expanded domestic mill network during the first quarter will yield benefits going forward. We anticipate Fabrication will remain profitable, while Recycling should see some benefit from the recent rebound in ferrous scrap prices. We expect challenges to remain for our Polish operations until the current overhang of imports to the European Union unwinds."

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per ton amounts)

11/30/2019

8/31/2019

5/31/2019

2/28/2019

11/30/2018 Americas Recycling



















Net sales

$ 222,261



268,447



289,015



287,075



302,009

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3,417



4,235



12,331



10,124



15,434

Tons shipped (in thousands)



















Ferrous

492



559



597



570



579

Nonferrous

57



61



60



59



63

Total tons shipped

549



620



657



629



642

Average selling price (per ton)



















Ferrous

$ 182



217



252



266



273

Nonferrous

$ 1,983



1,998



2,047



1,998



1,982























Americas Mills



















Net sales

$ 768,893



824,809



866,903



774,709



601,853

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 155,025



160,832



158,114



112,396



113,873

Tons shipped



















Rebar

881



897



913



773



530

Merchant & Other

325



319



323



322



317

Total tons shipped

1,206



1,216



1,236



1,095



847

Average price (per ton)



















Total selling price

$ 611



645



670



677



682

Cost of ferrous scrap utilized

$ 226



246



284



303



307

Metal margin

$ 385



399



386



374



375























Americas Fabrication



















Net sales

$ 571,847



622,385



633,047



530,836



437,111

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 17,481



(13,151)



(23,289)



(49,578)



(36,996)

Tons shipped (in thousands)

413



448



469



396



319

Total selling price (per ton)

$ 976



963



925



845



868























International Mill



















Net sales

$ 165,389



205,461



209,365



175,198



227,024

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 11,359



22,666



24,120



20,537



32,779

Tons shipped



















Rebar

122



151



126



66



80

Merchant & Other

216



237



250



238



312

Total tons shipped

338



388



376



304



392

Average price (per ton)



















Total selling price

$ 461



500



524



545



547

Cost of ferrous scrap utilized

$ 244



265



288



301



295

Metal margin

$ 217



235



236



244



252



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended Net sales

11/30/2019

8/31/2019

5/31/2019

2/28/2019

11/30/2018 Americas Recycling

$ 222,261



$ 268,447



$ 289,015



$ 287,075



$ 302,009

Americas Mills

768,893



824,809



866,903



774,709



601,853

Americas Fabrication

571,847



622,385



633,047



530,836



437,111

International Mill

165,389



205,461



209,365



175,198



227,024

Corporate and Other

(343,682)



(378,097)



(392,458)



(365,035)



(290,655)

Total Net Sales

$ 1,384,708



$ 1,543,005



$ 1,605,872



$ 1,402,783



$ 1,277,342























Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations



















Americas Recycling

$ 3,417



$ 4,235



$ 12,331



$ 10,124



$ 15,434

Americas Mills

155,025



160,832



158,114



112,396



113,873

Americas Fabrication

17,481



(13,151)



(23,289)



(49,578)



(36,996)

International Mill

11,359



22,666



24,120



20,537



32,779

Corporate and Other

(27,477)



(29,337)



(27,305)



(24,146)



(59,554)



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended November 30, (in thousands, except share data)

2019

2018 Net sales

$ 1,384,708



$ 1,277,342

Costs and expenses:







Cost of goods sold

1,146,514



1,118,433

Selling, general and administrative expenses

111,529



117,217

Interest expense

16,578



16,663





1,274,621



1,252,313











Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

110,087



25,029

Income taxes

27,332



5,609

Earnings from continuing operations

82,755



19,420











Earnings from discontinued operations before income taxes

895



457

Income taxes

302



135

Earnings from discontinued operations

593



322











Net earnings

$ 83,348



$ 19,742











Basic earnings per share*







Earnings from continuing operations

$ 0.70



$ 0.17

Earnings from discontinued operations

0.01



—

Net earnings

$ 0.70



$ 0.17











Diluted earnings per share*







Earnings from continuing operations

$ 0.69



$ 0.16

Earnings from discontinued operations

—



—

Net earnings

$ 0.70



$ 0.17











Average basic shares outstanding

118,370,191



117,387,038

Average diluted shares outstanding

119,773,538



118,682,473



*Earnings Per Share ("EPS") is calculated independently for each component and may not sum to Net EPS due to rounding

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share data)

November 30, 2019

August 31, 2019 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 224,797



$ 192,461

Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,348 and $8,403)

961,458



1,016,088

Inventories, net

649,681



692,368

Other current assets

178,647



179,088

Total current assets

2,014,583



2,080,005

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,504,308



1,500,971

Goodwill

64,178



64,138

Other noncurrent assets

225,282



113,657

Total assets

$ 3,808,351



$ 3,758,771

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 243,857



$ 288,005

Accrued expenses and other payables

317,455



353,786

Acquired unfavorable contract backlog

26,935



35,360

Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings

13,717



17,439

Total current liabilities

601,964



694,590

Deferred income taxes

107,069



79,290

Other noncurrent liabilities

218,178



133,620

Long-term debt

1,179,443



1,227,214

Total liabilities

2,106,654



2,134,714

Stockholders' equity

1,701,501



1,623,861

Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interests

196



196

Total stockholders' equity

1,701,697



1,624,057

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,808,351



$ 3,758,771



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended November 30, (in thousands)

2019

2018 Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Net earnings

$ 83,348



$ 19,742

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

40,947



35,182

Deferred income taxes

27,939



(352)

Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog

(8,331)



(11,332)

Stock-based compensation

8,269



4,217

Net gain on disposals of subsidiaries, assets and other

(6,733)



(1,271)

Other

1,175



45

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(196)



(36,333)

Beneficial interest in securitized accounts receivable

—



(367,521)

Net cash flows from (used by) operating activities

146,418



(357,623)











Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(45,559)



(37,914)

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

9,651



1,953

Proceeds from insurance, sale of discontinued operations and other

784



5,798

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—



(694,802)

Beneficial interest in securitized accounts receivable

—



367,521

Net cash flows used by investing activities:

(35,124)



(357,444)











Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

—



180,000

Repayments of long-term debt

(53,298)



(7,175)

Proceeds from accounts receivable programs

27,050



33,439

Repayments under accounts receivable programs

(31,057)



(45,586)

Dividends

(14,238)



(14,116)

Stock issued under incentive and purchase plans, net of forfeitures

(7,817)



(6,220)

Net cash flows from (used by) financing activities

(79,360)



140,342

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

196



(353)

Increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

32,130



(575,078)

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

193,729



632,615

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 225,859



$ 57,537







Supplemental information:

Three Months Ended November 30, (in thousands)

2019

2018 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 224,797



$ 52,352

Restricted cash

1,062



5,185

Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 225,859



$ 57,537



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided below.

Core EBITDA from Continuing Operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Core EBITDA from continuing operations is the sum of earnings (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes (benefit). It also excludes recurring non-cash charges for depreciation and amortization, asset impairments, and equity compensation. Core EBITDA from continuing operations also excludes certain material acquisition and integration related costs and other legal fees, amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog, facility closure costs and purchase accounting adjustments to inventory. Core EBITDA from continuing operations should not be considered an alternative to earnings (loss) from continuing operations or net earnings (loss), or as a better measure of liquidity than net cash flows from operating activities, as determined by GAAP. However, we believe that Core EBITDA from continuing operations provides relevant and useful information, which is often used by analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as it allows: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our ongoing core performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Additionally, Core EBITDA from continuing operations is the target benchmark for our annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans for management. Core EBITDA from continuing operations may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to Core EBITDA from continuing operations is provided below:





Three Months Ended (in thousands)

11/30/2019

8/31/2019

5/31/2019

2/28/2019

11/30/2018 Earnings from continuing operations

$ 82,755



$ 85,880



$ 78,551



$ 14,928



$ 19,420

Interest expense

16,578



17,702



18,513



18,495



16,663

Income taxes

27,332



16,826



29,105



18,141



5,609

Depreciation and amortization

40,941



41,051



41,181



41,245



35,176

Asset impairments

530



369



15



—



—

Non-cash equity compensation

8,269



7,758



7,342



5,791



4,215

Facility closure

6,339



—



—



—



—

Acquisition and integration related costs and other

—



6,177



2,336



5,475



27,970

Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog

(8,331)



(16,582)



(23,394)



(23,476)



(11,332)

Purchase accounting effect on inventory

—



—



—



10,315



—

Core EBITDA from continuing operations

$ 174,413



$ 159,181



$ 153,649



$ 90,914



$ 97,721



*Net of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairments, and non-cash equity compensation.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure that is equal to earnings (loss) from continuing operations before certain acquisition and integration related and costs and other legal expenses, facility closure costs, and purchase accounting adjustments to inventory, including the estimated income tax effects thereof. Additionally, we adjust adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA"). Adjusted earnings from continuing operations should not be considered as an alternative to earnings from continuing operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. However, we believe that adjusted earnings from continuing operations provides relevant and useful information to investors as it allows: (i) a supplemental measure of our ongoing core performance and (ii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses adjusted earnings from continuing operations to evaluate our financial performance. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings from continuing operations on a diluted per share basis.

A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to adjusted earnings from continuing operations is provided below:





Three Months Ended (in thousands)

11/30/2019

8/31/2019

5/31/2019

2/28/2019

11/30/2018 Earnings from continuing operations

$ 82,755



$ 85,880



$ 78,551



$ 14,928



$ 19,420

Facility closure

6,339



—



—



—



—

Acquisition and integration related costs and other

—



6,177



2,336



5,475



27,970

Purchase accounting effect on inventory

—



—



—



10,315



—

Total adjustments (pre-tax)

$ 6,339



$ 6,177



$ 2,336



$ 15,790



$ 27,970























Tax impact



















TCJA impact

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 7,550



$ —

Related tax effects on adjustments

(1,331)



(1,297)



(490)



(3,316)



(5,874)

Total tax impact

(1,331)



(1,297)



(490)



4,234



(5,874)

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations

$ 87,763



$ 90,760



$ 80,397



$ 34,952



$ 41,516























Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share

$ 0.73



$ 0.76



$ 0.67



$ 0.29



$ 0.35



