Commercial Metals Company Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2019 Results
- Fourth quarter and full year net sales increased by 18% and 26%, respectively
- Indebtedness reduced by $124.5 million during the fourth quarter
- Americas Mills segment metal margin increased $13 per ton to $399 per ton in the fourth quarter and increased $73 per ton for the full year
- Earnings from continuing operations increased 68% to $0.72 per diluted share in the fourth quarter and increased 47% to $1.67 per diluted share for the full year
- Adjusted earnings from continuing operations increased 52% to $0.76 per diluted share in the fourth quarter and increased 41% to $2.08 per diluted share for the full year
Oct 23, 2019, 06:45 ET
IRVING, Texas, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended August 31, 2019. Net sales for the fourth quarter increased 18% to $1.5 billion from $1.3 billion in the prior year quarter, and for the full year increased 26% to $5.8 billion compared to $4.6 billion in the prior year, reflecting increased capacity from the previously announced rebar assets acquisition. Earnings from continuing operations were $85.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter compared to $51.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. For the full year, earnings from continuing operations were $198.8 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, compared to $135.2 million, or $1.14 per diluted share in the prior year.
Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2019 was a transformational year for CMC. I am proud of what our team accomplished, with results that reflect the successful execution of our growth strategy and the strong fundamentals in the end markets we serve."
"Key milestones in fiscal 2019 included the completion and integration of CMC's largest acquisition to date, the ramp up of our second micro mill in Oklahoma, and the addition of hot spooled rebar capability at our Arizona micro mill. Together, they bolster the strategy that has positioned CMC to be the largest supplier of rebar and a leading producer of merchant bar for the U.S. market place. In addition, our Polish operations generated full year EBITDA in excess of $100 million from strong sales and margins despite the flood of imported steel into the European Union. The successful execution of these accomplishments resulted in our ability to reduce our indebtedness by $124.5 million during the fourth quarter," Smith added.
Results for the fourth quarter and full year included net after-tax expenses related to certain non-operational costs resulting from the acquisition and integration of the rebar assets of $4.9 million and $48.8 million, respectively. Excluding these expenses, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $90.8 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter, an increase of 52% compared to $59.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. For the full year, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $247.6 million, or $2.08 per diluted share, an increase of 41% compared to $176.1 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, in the prior year, as detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 12.
As a result of the strong free cash flow generated during the fourth quarter, the Company reduced its debt and accounts receivable programs usage while also improving its cash balance by $72.1 million to $192.5 million at fiscal year-end. Availability under the Company's credit and accounts receivable programs was $611.0 million at August 31, 2019.
On October 22, 2019, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on November 6, 2019. The dividend will be paid on November 20, 2019.
Business Segments - Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2019 Review
Our Americas Recycling segment adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 declined compared to $17.0 million for the fourth quarter last year. The decrease reflected a 27% drop in ferrous and 7% drop in non-ferrous prices year-on-year, which also constrained volume.
Our Americas Mills segment adjusted EBITDA of $160.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 rose 51% compared to $106.8 million for the fourth quarter last year, and includes adjusted EBITDA of $58.1 million from the acquired mills, on shipments of 455 thousand tons. Volume increased 45% compared to the prior year fourth quarter primarily due to the ramp up of our Oklahoma micro mill and the additional production from the acquired facilities. Metal margins increased $51 per ton compared to the fourth quarter last year, and $13 per ton sequentially from the third quarter of this year, reflecting the greater price stability of CMC's rebar and long product offerings when compared to the broader steel market.
Our Americas Fabrication segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $13.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, an improvement compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $24.6 million for the prior year fourth quarter. The 2019 fourth quarter included $4.2 million of costs related to the closure of certain acquired locations. As in prior quarters, the fourth quarter EBITDA losses did not include the benefit of the purchase accounting adjustment related to amortization of the unfavorable contact backlog reserve that relates to the acquisition, which was $16.6 million. The acquired locations shipped 172 thousand tons in the 2019 fourth quarter. CMC's historical locations produced break-even results in the 2019 fourth quarter. Current rebar bidding activity remains strong and selling prices averaged $963 per ton in the 2019 fourth quarter, $120 per ton or 14%, higher compared to the same period in the prior year.
Our International Mill segment adjusted EBITDA of $22.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 declined compared to adjusted EBITDA of $36.7 million for the prior year quarter. The construction sector remains strong in Poland and our operations produced record quarterly rebar shipments during the fourth quarter. Results of the operation in comparison to the prior year were lower due to a high volume of steel imports into the European Union.
Outlook
"Supported by the sentiment of our customers and the strength and profitability of our fabrication backlog, our outlook remains strong," said Ms. Smith. "We anticipate the current elevated rebar margin environment will continue, our fabrication business will be a positive contributor to our results, and the solid results will continue from our Polish operations. Our strong cash flow generation has allowed us to delever faster than originally anticipated, strengthening our balance sheet and enabling us to seek additional opportunities for long term growth that will benefit our stakeholders."
|
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
(in thousands, except per ton amounts)
|
8/31/2019
|
5/31/2019
|
2/28/2019
|
11/30/2018
|
8/31/2018
|
8/31/2019
|
8/31/2018
|
Americas Recycling
|
Net sales
|
$
|
268,447
|
289,015
|
287,075
|
302,009
|
361,363
|
1,146,546
|
1,365,429
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
4,235
|
12,331
|
10,124
|
15,434
|
16,996
|
42,124
|
68,694
|
Short tons shipped
|
Ferrous
|
559
|
597
|
570
|
579
|
644
|
2,305
|
2,435
|
Nonferrous
|
61
|
60
|
59
|
63
|
69
|
243
|
263
|
Total short tons shipped
|
620
|
657
|
629
|
642
|
713
|
2,548
|
2,698
|
Average selling price (per short ton)
|
Ferrous
|
$
|
217
|
252
|
266
|
273
|
298
|
252
|
289
|
Nonferrous
|
$
|
1,998
|
2,047
|
1,998
|
1,982
|
2,155
|
2,006
|
2,238
|
Americas Mills
|
Net sales
|
$
|
824,809
|
866,903
|
774,709
|
601,853
|
604,435
|
3,068,274
|
1,996,903
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
160,832
|
158,114
|
112,396
|
113,873
|
106,830
|
545,215
|
301,805
|
Short tons shipped
|
Rebar
|
897
|
913
|
773
|
530
|
482
|
3,113
|
1,795
|
Merchant & Other
|
319
|
323
|
322
|
317
|
359
|
1,281
|
1,218
|
Total short tons shipped
|
1,216
|
1,236
|
1,095
|
847
|
841
|
4,394
|
3,013
|
Average price (per short ton)
|
Total selling price
|
$
|
645
|
670
|
677
|
682
|
674
|
666
|
612
|
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized
|
$
|
246
|
284
|
303
|
307
|
326
|
284
|
303
|
Metal margin
|
$
|
399
|
386
|
374
|
375
|
348
|
382
|
309
|
Americas Fabrication
|
Net sales
|
$
|
622,385
|
633,047
|
530,836
|
437,111
|
403,889
|
2,223,379
|
1,427,882
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(13,151)
|
(23,289)
|
(49,578)
|
(36,996)
|
(24,607)
|
(123,014)
|
(39,394)
|
Total short tons shipped
|
448
|
469
|
396
|
319
|
307
|
1,632
|
1,114
|
Total selling price (per short ton)
|
$
|
963
|
925
|
845
|
868
|
843
|
905
|
800
|
International Mill
|
Net sales
|
$
|
205,461
|
209,365
|
175,198
|
227,024
|
253,058
|
817,048
|
887,038
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
22,666
|
24,120
|
20,537
|
32,779
|
36,654
|
100,102
|
131,720
|
Short tons shipped
|
Rebar
|
151
|
126
|
66
|
80
|
145
|
423
|
459
|
Merchant & Other
|
237
|
250
|
238
|
312
|
289
|
1,037
|
1,041
|
Total short tons shipped
|
388
|
376
|
304
|
392
|
434
|
1,460
|
1,500
|
Average price (per short ton)
|
Total selling price
|
$
|
500
|
524
|
545
|
547
|
555
|
528
|
560
|
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized
|
$
|
265
|
288
|
301
|
295
|
305
|
288
|
314
|
Metal margin
|
$
|
235
|
236
|
244
|
252
|
250
|
240
|
246
|
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
Net sales
|
8/31/2019
|
5/31/2019
|
2/28/2019
|
11/30/2018
|
8/31/2018
|
8/31/2019
|
8/31/2018
|
Americas Recycling
|
$
|
268,447
|
$
|
289,015
|
$
|
287,075
|
$
|
302,009
|
$
|
361,363
|
$
|
1,146,546
|
$
|
1,365,429
|
Americas Mills
|
824,809
|
866,903
|
774,709
|
601,853
|
604,435
|
3,068,274
|
1,996,903
|
Americas Fabrication
|
622,385
|
633,047
|
530,836
|
437,111
|
403,889
|
2,223,379
|
1,427,882
|
International Mill
|
205,461
|
209,365
|
175,198
|
227,024
|
253,058
|
817,048
|
887,038
|
Corporate and Other
|
(378,097)
|
(392,458)
|
(365,035)
|
(290,655)
|
(314,307)
|
(1,426,245)
|
(1,033,529)
|
Total net sales
|
$
|
1,543,005
|
$
|
1,605,872
|
$
|
1,402,783
|
$
|
1,277,342
|
$
|
1,308,438
|
$
|
5,829,002
|
$
|
4,643,723
|
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|
Americas Recycling
|
$
|
4,235
|
$
|
12,331
|
$
|
10,124
|
$
|
15,434
|
$
|
16,996
|
$
|
42,124
|
$
|
68,694
|
Americas Mills
|
160,832
|
158,114
|
112,396
|
113,873
|
106,830
|
545,215
|
301,805
|
Americas Fabrication
|
(13,151)
|
(23,289)
|
(49,578)
|
(36,996)
|
(24,607)
|
(123,014)
|
(39,394)
|
International Mill
|
22,666
|
24,120
|
20,537
|
32,779
|
36,654
|
100,102
|
131,720
|
Corporate and Other
|
(29,337)
|
(27,305)
|
(24,146)
|
(59,554)
|
(28,827)
|
(140,342)
|
(110,604)
|
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
8/31/2019
|
8/31/2018
|
8/31/2019
|
8/31/2018
|
Net sales
|
$
|
1,543,005
|
$
|
1,308,438
|
$
|
5,829,002
|
$
|
4,643,723
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Cost of goods sold
|
1,290,346
|
1,125,027
|
5,025,514
|
4,021,558
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
131,882
|
108,975
|
463,271
|
401,452
|
Impairment of assets
|
369
|
840
|
384
|
14,372
|
Interest expense
|
17,702
|
15,654
|
71,373
|
40,957
|
1,440,299
|
1,250,496
|
5,560,542
|
4,478,339
|
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|
102,706
|
57,942
|
268,460
|
165,384
|
Income taxes
|
16,826
|
6,682
|
69,681
|
30,147
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
85,880
|
51,260
|
198,779
|
135,237
|
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes
|
280
|
(1,786)
|
(528)
|
3,235
|
Income taxes (benefit)
|
49
|
(2,086)
|
158
|
(34)
|
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations
|
231
|
300
|
(686)
|
3,269
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
86,111
|
$
|
51,560
|
$
|
198,093
|
$
|
138,506
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share*
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
0.73
|
$
|
0.44
|
$
|
1.69
|
$
|
1.16
|
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
0.03
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
0.73
|
$
|
0.44
|
$
|
1.68
|
$
|
1.19
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share*
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
0.72
|
$
|
0.43
|
$
|
1.67
|
$
|
1.14
|
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
0.03
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
0.72
|
$
|
0.44
|
$
|
1.66
|
$
|
1.17
|
Cash dividends per share
|
$
|
0.12
|
$
|
0.12
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.48
|
Average basic shares outstanding
|
118,046,800
|
117,119,557
|
117,834,558
|
116,822,583
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
119,392,062
|
118,407,316
|
119,124,628
|
118,145,848
|
* EPS is calculated independently for each component and may not sum to net earnings EPS due to rounding
|
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
August 31,
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
192,461
|
$
|
622,473
|
Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,403 and $4,489)
|
1,016,088
|
749,484
|
Inventories
|
692,368
|
589,005
|
Other current assets
|
179,088
|
116,243
|
Total current assets
|
2,080,005
|
2,077,205
|
Property, plant and equipment:
|
Land
|
142,825
|
85,288
|
Buildings and improvements
|
750,381
|
631,501
|
Equipment
|
2,234,800
|
1,918,342
|
Construction in process
|
68,579
|
35,741
|
3,196,585
|
2,670,872
|
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
(1,695,614)
|
(1,595,834)
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
1,500,971
|
1,075,038
|
Goodwill
|
64,138
|
64,310
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
113,657
|
111,751
|
Total assets
|
$
|
3,758,771
|
$
|
3,328,304
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
288,005
|
$
|
261,258
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
353,786
|
260,939
|
Acquired unfavorable contract backlog
|
35,360
|
—
|
Borrowings under accounts receivable programs
|
3,929
|
—
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
13,510
|
19,746
|
Total current liabilities
|
694,590
|
541,943
|
Deferred income taxes
|
79,290
|
37,834
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
133,620
|
116,325
|
Long-term debt
|
1,227,214
|
1,138,619
|
Total liabilities
|
2,134,714
|
1,834,721
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 20)
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 129,060,664 shares; outstanding 117,924,938 and 117,015,558 shares
|
1,290
|
1,290
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
358,668
|
352,674
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(124,126)
|
(93,677)
|
Retained earnings
|
1,585,379
|
1,446,495
|
Less treasury stock, 11,135,726 and 12,045,106 shares at cost
|
(197,350)
|
(213,385)
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,623,861
|
1,493,397
|
Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
196
|
186
|
Total equity
|
1,624,057
|
1,493,583
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
3,758,771
|
$
|
3,328,304
|
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
|
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|
Year Ended August 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
198,093
|
$
|
138,506
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from (used by) operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
158,671
|
131,659
|
Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog
|
(74,784)
|
—
|
Share-based compensation
|
25,106
|
23,929
|
Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes
|
49,523
|
14,377
|
Asset impairments
|
384
|
15,053
|
Provision for losses on receivables, net
|
388
|
2,510
|
Write-down of inventory
|
723
|
1,407
|
Net (gain) loss on sales of a subsidiary, assets and other
|
(2,281)
|
(1,322)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
|
48,702
|
(89,586)
|
Beneficial interest in securitized accounts receivable
|
(367,521)
|
(670,457)
|
Net cash flows from (used by) operating activities
|
37,004
|
(433,924)
|
Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(700,941)
|
(6,980)
|
Capital expenditures
|
(138,836)
|
(174,655)
|
Proceeds from the sale of discontinued operations and other
|
1,893
|
75,482
|
Proceeds from insurance
|
4,405
|
27,375
|
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
|
3,910
|
8,103
|
Advances under accounts receivable programs
|
—
|
226,325
|
Repayments under accounts receivable programs
|
—
|
(304,178)
|
Beneficial interest in securitized accounts receivable
|
367,521
|
670,457
|
Net cash flows from (used by) investing activities
|
(462,048)
|
521,929
|
Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
180,000
|
350,000
|
Proceeds from accounts receivable programs
|
288,896
|
—
|
Repayments under accounts receivable programs
|
(296,033)
|
—
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
(127,704)
|
(19,967)
|
Cash dividends
|
(56,537)
|
(56,076)
|
Stock issued under incentive and purchase plans, net of forfeitures
|
(1,876)
|
(9,302)
|
Debt issuance costs
|
—
|
(5,254)
|
Other
|
10
|
31
|
Net cash flows from (used by) financing activities
|
(13,244)
|
259,432
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
(598)
|
(703)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(438,886)
|
346,734
|
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
632,615
|
285,881
|
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|
$
|
193,729
|
$
|
632,615
|
Supplemental information:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
192,461
|
$
|
622,473
|
Restricted cash
|
$
|
1,268
|
$
|
10,142
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
193,729
|
$
|
632,615
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided below.
Core EBITDA from Continuing Operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Core EBITDA from continuing operations is the sum of earnings (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes (benefit). It also excludes recurring non-cash charges for depreciation and amortization, asset impairments, and equity compensation. Core EBITDA from continuing operations also excludes certain material acquisition and integration related costs, mill operational start-up costs, CMC Steel Oklahoma incentives, net debt restructuring and extinguishment gains and losses and severance expenses. Core EBITDA from continuing operations should not be considered an alternative to earnings (loss) from continuing operations or net earnings (loss), or as a better measure of liquidity than net cash flows from operating activities, as determined by GAAP. However, we believe that Core EBITDA from continuing operations provides relevant and useful information, which is often used by analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as it allows: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our ongoing core performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Additionally, Core EBITDA from continuing operations is the target benchmark for our annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans for management. Core EBITDA from continuing operations may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.
A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations before income taxes to Core EBITDA from continuing operations is provided below:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
8/31/2019
|
5/31/2019
|
2/28/2019
|
11/30/2018
|
8/31/2018
|
8/31/2019
|
8/31/2018
|
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations
|
$
|
85,880
|
$
|
78,551
|
$
|
14,928
|
$
|
19,420
|
$
|
51,260
|
$
|
198,779
|
$
|
135,237
|
Interest expense
|
17,702
|
18,513
|
18,495
|
16,663
|
15,654
|
71,373
|
40,957
|
Income taxes (benefit)
|
16,826
|
29,105
|
18,141
|
5,609
|
6,682
|
69,681
|
30,147
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
41,051
|
41,181
|
41,245
|
35,176
|
32,610
|
158,653
|
131,508
|
Asset impairments
|
369
|
15
|
—
|
—
|
840
|
384
|
14,372
|
Non-cash equity compensation
|
7,758
|
7,342
|
5,791
|
4,215
|
5,679
|
25,106
|
24,038
|
Acquisition and integration related costs
|
6,177
|
2,336
|
5,475
|
27,970
|
10,907
|
41,958
|
25,507
|
Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog
|
(16,582)
|
(23,394)
|
(23,476)
|
(11,332)
|
—