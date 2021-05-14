Commercial Metals Company To Participate In Bank of America Securities Global Metals, Mining, And Steel Conference

IRVING, Texas, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) announced today that management will participate in BofA Securities virtual Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference. The conference brings together metals, mining & steel industry leaders and institutional investors from around the world.

Barbara Smith, CMC's Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, will address conference participants on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 2:20 p.m. eastern time in a presentation lasting approximately 30 minutes. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on CMC's website.

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company

Related Links

http://www.cmc.com

