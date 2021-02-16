Commercial Observer Expands Its Award-Winning Commercial Real Estate Coverage Across Key U.S. Cities

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Observer, the premier media and information services company that informs and connects leaders in the commercial real estate industry, has announced it is significantly expanding its existing presence and coverage in key cities and areas throughout the U.S., including Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and South Florida with new markets to follow by the end of 2021.

Commercial Observer has launched an aggressive expansion plan that includes new products, services, and events and programs in these markets. The announcement comes as Commercial Observer also builds on its editorial team, welcoming new reporters, data journalists, and correspondents to provide additional coverage and exclusive, in-depth reporting on all aspects of the commercial real estate industry across major U.S. markets.

At a time when many companies have made the move to downsize, Commercial Observer states it is investing heavily in its internal and external growth. "As the industry continues to endure unprecedented business challenges, and is flooded with tons of resulting opportunities, experts are looking for key intel and market insights to help them make informed decisions. We see this as an important function of our job as a media company and look forward to connecting with a more national audience," said Editor-in-Chief, Max Gross.

Los Angeles, South Florida and Washington D.C. are all driving the national growth of the commercial real estate industry. California and South Florida had booming markets pre-Covid and have recently had an influx of market activity as companies looking for sunnier pastures have announced office relocations and portfolio expansions along the West Coast and in cities like Miami. Washington D.C. is ushering in several large-scale developments and welcoming new industries supporting innovation and economic growth, including life sciences and technology.

"These regions are showing outsized growth and innovation as a resurgent commercial real estate industry takes shape post-COVID. Each is showing strong activity and taking a leading role in smart city development. It's important to us that we have the smartest feet on the ground to cover and make sense of these fast-changing developments and breakthrough industry trends as they unfold," stated Observer Media CEO, Michael Rose.

In addition to its breaking news coverage, Commercial Observer has announced new regional forums and events, and daily newsletters in all three markets that will deliver national commercial real estate news directly to tens of thousands of leading industry professionals across the country.

ABOUT COMMERCIAL OBSERVER

Commercial Observer is the leading commercial real estate media and information services company, delivering high-impact content, events, and platforms designed to connect and inform industry participants of key trends and people defining the global real estate landscape. Commercial Observer reaches a national audience of the most active real estate owners/developers, corporate occupiers, brokers, investors, lenders, leasing professionals, tech firms, public officials, contractors, architects, attorneys, and accountants, as well other business owners and key decision-makers impacting the trajectory of the building industry. The company holds its reporting to the highest editorial standards with a strong commitment to fairness and accuracy. Commercial Observer is a unit of Observer Media, a company that informs and connects leaders in industries undergoing transformation, to help them innovate, grow and make smarter decisions.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Commercial Observer