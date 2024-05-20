COMMERCIAL OBSERVER MAKES ITS DALLAS MARKET ENTRY WITH SOLD-OUT INVESTMENT FORUM & SPECIAL EDITORIAL COVERAGE

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Observer, the premier media and information services company that informs and connects leaders in the commercial real estate industry, has made its official launch in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Dallas marks the fifth national market that Commercial Observer has entered. The others include New York City, South Florida, Los Angeles and Washington DC.

Commercial Observer's Dallas market entry includes new products, services, events and select editorial coverage of this critical real estate market. "The market has evolved and many real estate firms have expanded into new markets," said Observer Media CEO James R. Freiman. "As the leading real estate platform, it's our mission to deliver information, news and exclusive networking opportunities that support the industry's growth across key markets. Dallas remains one of the hottest markets in the U.S., and one ripe with opportunity."

With a bustling economy housing a diverse range of growing industries, including energy, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, financial services, and defense, Dallas has been the beneficiary of company relocations and new jobs. The Metroplex Region's robust economy is contributing to its growing population and attracting the interest of the commercial real estate industry.

Commercial Observer's official launch was ushered in with a sold-out Dallas Real Estate Investment Forum held at The Tower Club. The event gathered over 200 executive and C-suite real estate owners, developers, investors, lenders and brokers for expert-led programming. Agenda highlights included keynote discussions from Christopher Ludeman, global president of capital markets at CBRE, and Ben Brewer, senior managing director at Hines, as well as panel discussions delivered by executives from leading firms like PGIM, ACORE Capital, Affinius Capital, Trammell Crow Company, BankUnited and Nuveen Green Capital, among others.

Tony Fineman, senior managing director and head of originations at ACORE Capital, joined the forum to discuss ACORE's bullish stance on lending in Dallas. "Dallas is a resilient market and that's reflected in its growing population. Growth is fostered here and we're thrilled that Commercial Observer is offering ways to connect senior leaders in the market," said Fineman.

During the forum, Sondra Wenger, senior managing director and head of commercial real estate for the Americas at CBRE Investment Management, shared that her team conducted an investor intention survey with over 100 U.S. investors. Wenger stated that "Dallas was ranked number one in terms of places where investors want to invest."

Following up on the success of the organization's inaugural Dallas event, Commercial Observer published its first Dallas issue, with Adam Saphier, President, Texas, Trammell Crow Company taking center stage on the cover. In the detailed interview, Saphier explains why Texas is better positioned for real estate growth than some of even the most popular, "red hot" U.S. markets.

As part of its expanded coverage in the market, Commercial Observer plans to host future programs and events, and to showcase Dallas real estate deals, developments and executives through its award-winning editorial coverage.

To see more of our coverage of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex market please visit: https://commercialobserver.com/market/dallas/

ABOUT COMMERCIAL OBSERVER

Commercial Observer is the leading commercial real estate media and information services company, delivering high-impact content, events and platforms designed to connect and inform industry participants of key trends and people defining the global real estate landscape. Commercial Observer reaches a national audience of the most active real estate owners/developers, corporate occupiers, brokers, investors, lenders, leasing professionals, tech firms, public officials, contractors, architects, attorneys and accountants, as well other business owners and key decision-makers impacting the trajectory of the building industry. The company holds its reporting to the highest editorial standards with a strong commitment to fairness and accuracy. Commercial Observer is a unit of Observer Media, a company which informs and connects leaders in industries undergoing disruption to help them innovate, grow and make smarter decisions. For more information, please visit www.commercialobserver.com .

