Commercial Observer to Host Midtown, New York Event with RXR Realty on Commercial Real Estate Market

The first panel will feature Marc Holliday, Chief Executive Officer of SL Green Realty Corp.; and Scott Rechler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RXR Realty LLC.; with moderation from Jonathan Mechanic, Chairman, Real Estate Department of Fried Frank. Holliday and Rechler will share their projections for the Midtown market, along with updates to their projects at One Vanderbilt and 75 Rockefeller Plaza, respectively. The duo will also discuss their investment in One Worldwide Plaza.

Immediately following, the Forum's second panel will feature David A. Falk, President, New York Tri-state Region of Newmark Knight Frank; Kenneth Fisher, Partner of Fisher Brothers; Robert Lapidus, President and Chief Investment Officer of L&L Holding Company LLC.; with moderation from Michael Zetlin, Co-Founding Partner of Zetlin & De Chiara LLP. The panel will discuss how Midtown landlords are attracting tenants; updates on ground-up redevelopments at 425 Park Avenue and 270 Park Avenue; and how the Midtown East rezoning has impacted the market.

"Commercial Observer's third annual Midtown Forum is an event like no other bringing together the biggest thinkers from New York City's top building owners and developers," said James Karklins, president of Commercial Observer. "Midtown remains one of the world's largest central business districts, and in many respects, the dominant, bustling hub of commerce in New York. Like all events hosted by Commercial Observer, our Midtown Forum features first hand insights from leading professionals to help commercial real estate professionals make informed decisions about their business for today and tomorrow."

Registration for the event can be accessed until June 27 through commercialobserver.com/midtown .

Contact:

Lauren Bell

Commercial Observer

212.407.9378

lbell@commercialobserver.com

About Commercial Observer

Commercial Observer is a leading commercial real estate media property. Its content, events, and platforms connect and inform industry participants of the key trends and leaders defining the global real estate landscape.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-observer-to-host-midtown-new-york-event-with-rxr-realty-on-commercial-real-estate-market-300665258.html

SOURCE Commercial Observer

Related Links

https://commercialobserver.com

