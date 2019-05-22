Commercial Overhead Doors -- Property Owners Improve Security, Appearance and Energy Efficiency

CLEVELAND, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for commercial overhead doors is forecast to increase 4.0% per year to $1.4 billion in 2022. Both the new and replacement market are projected to post healthy increases through 2022, with suppliers benefiting from such trends as:

healthy increases in construction spending for all commercial building types, especially in the large office, retail, and lodging and industrial markets

a pickup in nonresidential improvement and repair spending

ongoing efforts by commercial property owners to improve the security, appearance, and energy efficiency of their buildings to protect their assets, attract business, and reduce utility bills

The new commercial market accounts for the larger share of overhead door sales (85% in 2017), due largely to the use of highly durable doors that may never require replacement.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/garage-overhead-doors-3688.htm

While aesthetics are often less of a concern for customers of overhead doors (compared to doors used in entrance systems, for example), style and design can still play an important role in purchasing decisions. Aesthetics are especially important for retail establishments where customers are more likely to encounter overhead doors (such as in restaurants with outdoor seating areas accessed by sectional doors). Aluminum overhead doors with glass panels, for instance, are often marketed as offering an aesthetically pleasing, contemporary look that also serves to improve interior daylighting.

