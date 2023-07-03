Commercial Partners of Texas (C.P.T.) Is Adding More Commercial Real Estate Debt Providers to Its List

HOUSTON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Partners of Texas (CPT), a boutique commercial real estate loan brokerage ﬁrm, both in capital markets and sales, is pleased to announce securing more strategic relationships with many debt providers. This collaboration aims to enhance the range of services offered by our company and provide clients with comprehensive solutions for their commercial real estate ﬁnancing needs.

Recently Refinanced Property Our office in Houston, TX.

As part of this collaboration, Commercial Partners of Texas will have direct access to these debt providers' extensive portfolio of mortgage products and services. This will enable CPT's clients to beneﬁt from tailored ﬁnancing options, competitive rates, and a simpliﬁed application process. Furthermore, CPT's team of experienced brokers will work closely with a variety of lenders to provide personalized guidance and support throughout the ﬁnancing journey.

Commercial Partners of Texas brings over two decades of experience in the mortgage industry, with a proven track record of providing ﬂexible ﬁnancing options for commercial properties. Our mortgage experts possess an in-depth understanding of the market and work diligently to secure the best possible terms and rates for borrowers.

Recent Closing:

Cloverstar Properties LLC's 5-yr loan that we have originated in 2018 was due on April 19, 2023 with a previous rate of 4.5%. Existing lender offered to renew at 7.75%, almost double of the existing rate, due to the recent rate hikes. Borrower contemplated selling the property. However, we have helped the borrower again with reﬁnancing the loan at the rate of 6.32%.

For more information about our commercial real estate loans, please visit www.amerimort.com

George Tesfa - Managing Partner

Commercial Partners of Texas

6464 Savoy Drive, Ste 785. Houston, TX. 77036

Tel. 832-607-1113

[email protected]

https://www.amerimort.com

