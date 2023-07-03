Commercial Partners of Texas (C.P.T.) Is Adding More Commercial Real Estate Debt Providers to Its List

News provided by

Commercial Partners of Texas

03 Jul, 2023, 08:31 ET

HOUSTON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Partners of Texas (CPT), a boutique commercial real estate loan brokerage ﬁrm, both in capital markets and sales, is pleased to announce securing more strategic relationships with many debt providers. This collaboration aims to enhance the range of services offered by our company and provide clients with comprehensive solutions for their commercial real estate ﬁnancing needs.

Continue Reading
Recently Refinanced Property
Recently Refinanced Property
Our office in Houston, TX.
Our office in Houston, TX.

As part of this collaboration, Commercial Partners of Texas will have direct access to these debt providers' extensive portfolio of mortgage products and services. This will enable CPT's clients to beneﬁt from tailored ﬁnancing options, competitive rates, and a simpliﬁed application process. Furthermore, CPT's team of experienced brokers will work closely with a variety of lenders to provide personalized guidance and support throughout the ﬁnancing journey.

Commercial Partners of Texas brings over two decades of experience in the mortgage industry, with a proven track record of providing ﬂexible ﬁnancing options for commercial properties. Our mortgage experts possess an in-depth understanding of the market and work diligently to secure the best possible terms and rates for borrowers.

Recent Closing:

Cloverstar Properties LLC's 5-yr loan that we have originated in 2018 was due on April 19, 2023 with a previous rate of 4.5%. Existing lender offered to renew at 7.75%, almost double of the existing rate, due to the recent rate hikes. Borrower contemplated selling the property. However, we have helped the borrower again with reﬁnancing the loan at the rate of 6.32%.

For more information about our commercial real estate loans, please visit www.amerimort.com

George Tesfa - Managing Partner
Commercial Partners of Texas
6464 Savoy Drive, Ste 785. Houston, TX. 77036
Tel. 832-607-1113
[email protected]
https://www.amerimort.com

SOURCE Commercial Partners of Texas

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.