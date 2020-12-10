Commercial printers preview the RICOH Pro Z75 B2 sheet-fed inkjet press designed to enable business growth

"The Ricoh B2 inkjet press is phenomenal. It is going to be a game changer for the commercial print market," said Bob Dahlke, Jr., Principal, VISOgraphic, Inc. "Ricoh's approach to bringing new innovation to market is to do it right. They don't care about being first; they care about delivering what our businesses need. I've been through this process with them in the past, and I believe it has helped commercial printers more confidently and effectively migrate to digital."

Today's commercial print environment is radically different than it was just a year ago, as companies in this space evolve to be hyper-relevant in today's constantly changing landscape. While the transition to digital has been progressing for years, printers are now looking to further accelerate that transition while uncovering new opportunities. The RICOH Pro Z75 was developed from the ground up by Ricoh experts to empower printers to confidently pursue those opportunities, building on the company's 40 plus years of inkjet leadership and culture of transformational innovation, known as Henkaku.

In this new business climate, commercial printers are more than ever seeking to expand their application range and profitably meet the increasing demand for short runs. Media flexibility and competitive operational costs are key. Those seeking exceptional productivity, ease-of-use, and media versatility, across offset coated, uncoated and inkjet treated stocks, with one of the lowest operational costs in its class will benefit from the strategic design of the RICOH Pro Z75.

"The B2 format is fantastic for commercial printers who are looking to run more applications at a more competitive price point. It's more cost-effective for business," said Kirk Schlecker, President, Heeter.

The RICOH Pro Z75 will harness Ricoh's extremely efficient drying technology, auto-duplexing, reliable paper transport and a new DFE controller architecture to bring class-leading levels of productivity and anticipated market-leading speeds. Offset-quality images are achieved through Ricoh's own printhead, aqueous ink and dynamic drop size technology, providing customers with a printing solution that will surpass the expectations of their own demanding clients.

"Today more than ever, commercial printers must be adaptable and view changing customer needs as opportunities, not challenges," said Gavin Jordan-Smith, Senior Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Print, Ricoh Americas. "The power of digital has never been more front and center than it is now, and that's due to the demand of hyper-relevancy from end customers. And in order for commercial printers to support those evolving needs for hyper-relevancy, they must be equipped with leading productivity, reliability and speeds. The RICOH Pro Z75 helps empower commercial printers with the ability to dynamically pivot to effectively and efficiently support customer needs."

More details on the RICOH Pro Z75 press will be revealed in early 2021, including launch timings.

For more information, please click here.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2020 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh-usa.com

