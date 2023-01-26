Commercial Printing Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $574.12 Billion by 2030 at a 2.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Printing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial printing market size is expected to reach USD 574.12 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The global increase in instances of commercial printing may be responsible for the market's optimistic growth potential. The main drivers of the market expansion at this time are the expanding advertising requirements of businesses worldwide and the rapid technological development. Commercial printers are being used by businesses more frequently since they are more economical and effective for printing in mass. Another important factor that promotes growth is the widespread usage of premium printed packaging for branding and advertising.



Bulk printing, binding, composition, layout design, and press production are all included in the services referred to as commercial printing. Phone books, periodicals, labels, catalogs, brochures, business forms, advertising materials, and training manuals are just a few items a commercial printer can print. It has a memory card reader, paper output tray, fold-out tray, an ink replacement unit, digital or analog control panel, and a paper feed. It has several benefits in publishing and printing businesses as well as in big businesses that use the service to manage their operations efficiently.



Another element boosting the market's expansion is the consistent desire for real, hardcover books. Although e-books and e-journals are becoming more popular among readers, paperback books and magazines are still thought to offer greater comfort and convenience than digital equivalents. Additionally, it is anticipated that green commercial printers, which support waste reduction and reuse by employing eco-friendly paper, inks, coatings, and chemicals, will fuel the industry's expansion.



Commercial Printing Market Report Highlights

Lithography printing led the industry in 2021, accounting for the largest revenue share. Because of the increasing demand for printing in packaging-related applications, this market is dominant. Numerous advantages of lithography technology, including consistent and outstanding picture quality, promote its increased use.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2021. The majority of the blame for the regional expansion may be attributed to developments in the print sector, particularly in China and India , and using digital technologies. High-tech commercial printers have replaced conventional printers because of these innovations' high-speed capabilities.

emerged as the largest regional market in 2021. The majority of the blame for the regional expansion may be attributed to developments in the print sector, particularly in and , and using digital technologies. High-tech commercial printers have replaced conventional printers because of these innovations' high-speed capabilities. The global players include Quad/Graphics Inc., Cenveo, RR Donnelley, Transcontinental Inc., LSC Communications US, LLC., Gorham Printing, Inc., Dai Nippon Printing, The Magazine Printing Company, Cimpress plc, Quebecor World Inc., and Duncan Print Group.

The publisher has segmented the commercial printing market report based on printing technology, application, and region:

Commercial Printing, Printing Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Digital Printing

Lithography Printing

Commercial Printing, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Packaging

Advertising

Publication

Commercial Printing, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Commercial Printing Market Insights



5. Global Commercial Printing Market, by Printing Technology



6. Global Commercial Printing Market, by Application



7. Global Commercial Printing Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Quad/Graphics Inc.

Acme Printing

Cenveo

RR Donnelley

Transcontinental Inc.

LSC Communications US LLC.

Gorham Printing Inc.

Dai Nippon Printing

The Magazine Printing Company

Cimpress plc

Quebecor World Inc.

Duncan Print Group.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a28y30

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets