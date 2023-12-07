Commercial Printing Market size to grow by USD 49.89 billion from 2022 to 2027, ACME printing, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Cenveo Corp. and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial printing market is estimated to grow by USD 49.89 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 2.49% during the forecast period. The commercial printing market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ACME printing, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Cenveo Corp., Cimpress Plc, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Ennis Inc., Gorham Printing Inc., LSC Communications LLC, O Neil Printing, Print Direction Inc., Print Logistic Sp. z.o.o., Quad Graphics Inc., RR Donnelley and Sons Co., SG360 degree, Taylor Label, The Enfield Printing Co., Toppan Inc., Transcontinental Inc., Vivendi SE, and WestRock Co. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Printing Market 2023-2027
Commercial Printing Market - Vendor Landscape
The commercial printing market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Commercial Printing Market - Market Segmentation

The packaging sector has experienced a significant growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which has resulted in an increased demand for food packaging to ensure the safety of consumers. The growth rate is also attributed to factors such as the global shift in demographics, which changes consumer behaviour and preferences. This will be leading to an increase in demand for packaged food. The growing urban population results in high demand for packaged food, and the surge in online purchases has further strengthened the global packaging market, particularly for foldable cartons. Hence, the packaging industry's expansion will have a positive impact on the growth of the global commercial printing market during the forecast period.

Commercial Printing Market - Market Dynamics

Major Challenges- 

  • The growth of the commercial printing market faces a major challenge by overcapacity and price pressure.
  • This highly fragmented and fiercely competitive market faces specific hurdles with vendors such as Quad Graphics and Cenveo reporting that the industry's reduced output has resulted in surplus manufacturing capacity, thereby exacerbating the downward pressure on prices.
  • Moreover, the surplus capacity has compelled vendors with larger printers to adopt more efficient equipment in order to achieve economies of scale and gain access to capital markets. This is due to the shift in demand and during the forecast period, these vendors will also explore consolidating acquisition opportunities to eliminate excess, inefficient, or underutilized capacity and reduce overall costs.
  • Hence, all of such factors are likely to have an adverse impact on the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

  • A key trend of vendor consolidation impacts the growth of the market during the forecast period.
  • Market vendors aim to consolidate their businesses during the forecast period, beyond just offering print products and services. They expand their services to include areas such as media services, digital technology, managed services, and logistics.
  • Furthermore, typically, vendors procure materials for printing, and at times, the materials are supplied by the client, which then, they print and post the printed materials, including co-mailing.
  • But some vendors, such as LSC Communications expand into the logistics aspect of the supply chain. Commercial printing vendors will consolidate into an end-to-end print product and services market, by forward integration.
  • Hence, this strategy is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Commercial Printing Market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by service (print services and other services), application (packaging, advertising, publishing, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share by the print services segment is significant during the forecast period. The global commercial printing market offers a wide range of print services, catering to the printing requirements of companies, including stationery, brochures, books, magazines, labels, envelopes, and flyers, which are highly effective tools for attracting and engaging customers and prospective clients. The printing services are offered through various printing techniques, including surface printing, digital printing, screen printing, and gravure printing. The major vendors in the market focus on retaining existing customers by bundling services, primarily printing and distribution services, rather than acquiring new ones. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

