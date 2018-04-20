Commercial Project Manager with 24+ Years' Experience Joins Doggett Concrete Team

As Commercial Project Manager, Reavis will be planning, coordinating and overseeing all aspects of the construction process for his assigned projects.

"Martin comes to Doggett with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the concrete foundation industry and we are excited to have him on board," says Doggett's Vice President, Cletus Haas.

Reavis enjoys giving back to the community and is involved in the North Iredell Youth Athletic Association and is a member of Union Grove United Methodist Church. "I look forward to many years serving Doggett Concrete and their client base," says Reavis.

ABOUT DOGGETT CONCRETE

Doggett Concrete is a Commercial and Residential Concrete Construction Company, proudly serving Charlotte, NC and the surrounding area since 1963. For further information about Doggett Concrete, please visit www.doggettconcrete.com

