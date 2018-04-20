CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Reavis joins Doggett Concrete as a Commercial Project Manager with over 24 years of experience in the concrete industry and 11 years in the ready mixed concrete supply business.
"I am very excited to be a part of the Doggett Team because of their impeccable reputation within the industry. I am pleased that they see me as someone who is driven to be the best he can be and make the team even stronger," says Reavis.
As Commercial Project Manager, Reavis will be planning, coordinating and overseeing all aspects of the construction process for his assigned projects.
"Martin comes to Doggett with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the concrete foundation industry and we are excited to have him on board," says Doggett's Vice President, Cletus Haas.
Reavis enjoys giving back to the community and is involved in the North Iredell Youth Athletic Association and is a member of Union Grove United Methodist Church. "I look forward to many years serving Doggett Concrete and their client base," says Reavis.
ABOUT DOGGETT CONCRETE
Doggett Concrete is a Commercial and Residential Concrete Construction Company, proudly serving Charlotte, NC and the surrounding area since 1963. For further information about Doggett Concrete, please visit www.doggettconcrete.com
Follow Doggett Concrete on Linkedin, Instagram and Facebook
Media Contact: Jennifer Watson, jwatson@moistureloc.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-project-manager-with-24-years-experience-joins-doggett-concrete-team-300633750.html
SOURCE Doggett Concrete
Share this article