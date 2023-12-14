COMMERCIAL PROMOTING COMPASSIONATE EATING DEBUTS IN 1,800 THEATERS DURING WONKA

News provided by

Eat Differently, LLC

14 Dec, 2023, 08:15 ET

BAFTA-winning director teams up with Eat Differently to create a bespoke Wonka campaign that highlights the transformative power of art and thinking (and eating) differently.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviegoers across America can now watch the new Eat Differently Public Service Announcement (PSA) commercial during the Wonka film pre-show.

The: 60 PSA debuts on 1,800 movie theater screens prior to Wonka, which stars Timothee Chalamet, Hugh Grant, and Oscar winner Olivia Colman. Wonka, a prequel to the beloved '71 classic, will appeal to all ages and be one of the biggest films this holiday season.

Continue Reading

Eat Differently, which encourages people to eat plants, not animals, chose to air before Wonka because the film mirrors the belief that we are all the dreamers of dreams and every one of us can make a difference. The theme of the ad is how artists can, and do, change the world, and depicts famous icons from the world of music, film and art who are committed to making a difference for the welfare of animals, the planet and people's health. "This spot doesn't shame or take people away from the entertainment experience, but rather it stirs hope and optimism," states Lori Amos, ad executive.

This is the third leg of the Eat Differently initiative which launched as a massive billboard campaign in San Diego and a spectacular drone show above the UN in New York City.

In addition to the PSA, the campaign will include onscreen trivia questions about the wealth of benefits to eating a plant-based diet.

The PSA was directed by BAFTA winner, Alex Lockwood, who talks about the inspiration for the spot in saying, "I have always been a fan of Arthur O'Shaughnessy's 'Ode' poem and the 'Pure Imagination' song from the original Willy Wonka film." He continues, "the lyrics are especially poignant and relevant as they pertain to our treatment of the animals with whom we share this earth. To quote Mr. O'Shaughnessy, "Anything you want to, do it. Want to change the world? There's nothing to it.""

ABOUT EAT DIFFERENTLY

Eat Differently, LLC was formed in 2023 by passionate advocates as a public service resource. Since its massive 30 outdoor billboard campaign launch in San Diego in July 2023, Eat Differently has inspired people from all walks of life to eat plants, not animals. @eatlikeanicon eatdifferently.com

Commercial
Alex Lockwood Bio/Headshot
Four color logo
White logo

Contact:
Jim Amos, Scout 22
T: (818) 216-9122
E: [email protected] 

SOURCE Eat Differently, LLC

Also from this source

LOOK UP: NEW YORK CITY DRONE ART EXPERIENCE AIMS TO EDUCATE & INSPIRE

Starting at sunset on Friday, September 15, 2023, Eat Differently, along with other sponsors and supporters, will be featured in a visual spectacular ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.