Commercial Property & Casualty Insurance Agency DurAmerica Brokerage Moves its Headquarters

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last 5 years, the commercial property & casualty insurance industry has been undergoing transformation to due technological advancements just like other major industries worldwide.
DurAmerica Brokerage, one of New York's fastest growing insurance agencies for small to mid sized businesses has been assisting its corporate clients to mitigate the risks and complexities associated with today's competitive environment.
As a part of the commitment to its corporate clients, DurAmerica Brokerage has moved its corporate headquarters to midtown Manhattan at 214 W 39th Street.
The new location will allow the agency to continue to expand its carrier, program and product availability.
DurAmerica Brokerage is a leading commercial property & casualty insurance agency that provides complete insurance services to small and mid sized businesses. Named by Inc Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in America for years 2012-2017, they represent a wide selection of insurance carriers and programs and serve all industries.
