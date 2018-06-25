Commercial Property & Casualty Insurance Agency DurAmerica Brokerage Moves its Headquarters

As a part of the commitment to its corporate clients, DurAmerica Brokerage has moved its corporate headquarters to midtown Manhattan at 214 W 39th Street.

The new location will allow the agency to continue to expand its carrier, program and product availability.

DurAmerica Brokerage is a leading commercial property & casualty insurance agency that provides complete insurance services to small and mid sized businesses. Named by Inc Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in America for years 2012-2017, they represent a wide selection of insurance carriers and programs and serve all industries.

