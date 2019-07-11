Commercial Real Estate Finance (CRE-Finance) has been retained to arrange $60 Million in Financing for Two Assisted Living/Memory Care facilities in New York and Ohio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Real Estate Finance (CRE-Finance) has expanded their business and created a Senior Living Facilities Division which will cater to Senior Housing Developments. CRE-Finance recognizes the increasing need for housing for seniors as the population continues to age. Within the new division, CRE-Finance has been retained to arrange $60 Million in New Construction Financing for two new Assisted Living/Memory Care facilities in New York and Ohio.

Commercial Real Estate Finance just announced that they have been retained by WRC Development Partners, LLC to procure a $26 million new construction loan for the development of an Assisted Living/Memory Care facility in Columbus, OH. The Town Club Powell will be a 115-unit/130 bed Assisted Living Facility. CRE-Finance has also been retained by WRC Development Partners, LLC to procure $34 million in New Construction Financing for a 132-unit Senior Living Facility with 172 beds located in New Windsor, New York.

"We are very much looking forward to working with WRC Development Partners, LLC, an experienced Developer in the Senior Living space. They are able to recognize the diverse needs of this segment of the market that caters to those persons who are 65 years of age or older," stated Todd Tretsky, Managing Partner at CRE-Finance.

CRE-Finance, LLC is the industry's premier boutique Real Estate firm. We specialize in long term and short-term debt in the form of bridge, new construction and permanent financing. CRE-Finance is experienced in equity placement and provides services for Real Estate Owners, Developers, Individuals and Entrepreneurs. CRE-Finance has over 50 years of expertise and offers numerous financing options to our clients through our strong relationships with the top lending institutions. We offer top notch customer service with innovative, competitive and reliable financing for outside the "bankable box."

