Commercial Real Estate Market size is set to grow by USD 384.46 bn from 2024-2028,Growing commercial sector globally boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial real estate market size is estimated to grow by USD 384.46 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. The commercial real estate market is experiencing growth due to an increase in the construction of offices, warehouses, and malls globally. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are key drivers. The Middle East is also increasing spending on commercial spaces. Foreign investment in India's commercial construction sector is surging, making it an attractive market for major US, European, and Japanese companies. However, challenges such as mortgage rates, inflation, and economic instability may impact growth.

Commercial Real Estate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 384.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Atlas Technical Consultants LLC, Boston Commercial Properties Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., Dalian Wanda Group, DLF Ltd., Keller Williams Realty Inc., Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Link Asset Management Ltd., MARCUS and MILLICHAP Inc., MaxWell Realty Canada, NAI Global, Nakheel PJSC, Onni Contracting Ltd., Prologis Inc., RAK Properties PJSC, Segro Plc, Shannon Waltchack, TCN Worldwide, and WeWork Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Market Segmentation

This Commercial Real Estate Market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Offices, Retail, Leisure, Industrial and others) Channel (Rental, Lease, Sales) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Segmentation by End-user

Geographic Landscape

Research Analysis

In the dynamic commercial real estate market, the office sector continues to evolve, with rent growth, vacancies, supply, flexibility, technology development, co-working spaces, and the hybrid work model shaping the landscape. Rent growth remains a key indicator of market health, while vacancies and supply balance each other out. Flexibility, driven by technology development, is increasingly important, with co-working spaces gaining popularity. The hybrid work model, combining remote and in-office work, is driving commercial developments towards more flexible and technologically advanced solutions. Overall, these trends reflect the ongoing evolution of the office sector in response to changing business needs and technological advancements.

