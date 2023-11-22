Commercial Real Estate Market size to grow by USD 260.37 billion from 2022 - 2027 | The growing commercial sector globally is driving the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commercial Real Estate Market size is projected to grow by USD 260.37 billion from 2022 to 2027. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the commercial real estate market will progress at a CAGR of 3.3%. The market is driven by the growing global commercial sector, increased by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increased investments in construction across emerging economies like China, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The Middle East and India have also witnessed substantial investments in commercial spaces, attracting foreign interest. Major countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Canada, and Japan have made significant contributions to the non-residential sector, indicating a swift rise in the construction industry that will fuel market expansion during the forecast period. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Buy the report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Real Estate Market 2023-2027

Commercial Real Estate Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Offices



Retail



Leisure



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

There will be a notable rise in market share within the offices segment during the forecast period. Holding the top position in the global commercial real estate market in 2022, the offices segment is expected to maintain its dominance. The primary driver behind this segment's growth is the escalating demand for commercial office spaces from companies in the industrial sector.

Commercial Real Estate Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies of the commercial real estate market include ATC Group Services LLC, Boston Commercial Properties Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., DLF Ltd., Keller Williams Realty Inc., Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Link Asset Management Ltd., MARCUS and MILLICHAP Inc., MaxWell Realty Canada, NAI Global, Nakheel PJSC, Onni Contracting Ltd., Prologis Inc., RAK Properties PJSC, Segro Plc, Shannon Waltchack, TCN Worldwide, Wanda Group, and WeWork Companies LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the market.

Commercial Real Estate Market 2023 – 2027: Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Technological adoption revolutionizes the commercial real estate industry, driving market growth through innovative tools like smart sensors, cloud technology, VR, and Big Data analytics.

These advancements increase productivity, reduce costs, facilitate green initiatives for energy savings, and streamline property management workflows using cloud-based systems.

The integration of technology trends is a key driver expected to boost market expansion during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as increasing marketing initiatives is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as Increasing preference for work-from-home model may threaten the growth of the market.

Commercial Real Estate Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial real estate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial real estate market size and its contribution to the parent market

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

