Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia's Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City

Having started in Melbourne, Australia in 2011, Gabrielle McMillan, CEO of Equiem, has been at the forefront of commercial tenant engagement well before the competing set here in New York City (NYC) and it was only in due time that the brand was ready to emerge as the leader domestically. McMillan will be relocating to NYC to open Equiem's U.S. headquarters and will be joined by a handful of community managers, head of partnerships and a client services director.

McMillan and her team's initial focus will be on working with Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets, and two of VNO's properties including the recently updated 90 Park Avenue and PENN 1, which is about to embark on a total lobby redevelopment that will kick off district wide improvements.

The team will also continue to work with Adams & Co. Real Estate's (Adams), whom Equiem started working with in late 2017 at 110 West 40th Street and of course, growing their portfolio.

"This expansion demonstrates our continued growth into a global leader that provides a seamless and efficient service, enabling commercial landlords to unlock new value in their assets and enhance the tenant experience," said McMillan. "Our partnerships with Vornado and Adams are evidence that industry leaders are turning to Equiem's platform to build stronger communities within their properties. Our dedicated community managers will be deployed to engage tenants of participating Vornado buildings and create a unique and vibrant culture for each office destination."

Equiem's Portal, Onsite and Engage allows the company to deliver premium bespoke, building specific or precinct wide, online, offline and onsite customer experiences.

Equiem Portal – This is the app for real estate & gives the landlord, the building and most importantly the people, the foundation needed for a community. The Portal is an app for connecting people. It erases the wall between property managers and their occupants, fostering a thriving community through technology including forums and Facebook. Additionally, you can now deliver services and provide tenants with an online marketplace linked to local retailers, dry cleaning and pharmacies, to name a few. Through this, landlords can access to data for decision making with the ease of creating polls, surveys and analytics.

Equiem Onsite – This is Equiem's dedicated concierges that offer tenants the ultimate at-your-desk customer service and community management. The traditional office tower security and concierge model is no longer enough in the current competitive leasing environment where creating real connections and a sense of community are key to tenant retention and attraction. Equiem Onsite provides highly-trained community managers, concierge and other specialist roles for service at commercial and retail property.

Equiem Engage – People want experience so Equiem gives it to them. "Engage" crafts experiences that keep the landlord's community engaged and coming back for more, with help from the experts. Equiem Engage is the company's proven "customer experience-as-a-service" platform for tenant engagement in real estate. It enables the landlord to offer a suite of content, services and events, tailored and exclusive to your tenants, elevating the day-to-day experience of the building.

Overall, Equiem provides an intelligent technology platform curated by savvy community managers that allows for streamlined communications, effective operations and deeper engagement between commercial landlords and their tenants.

As David Levy, a principal at Adams, said recently, "The Equiem Portal is going to change the way we communicate with our tenants. It will dramatically improve the tenant experience – this system is poised to improve tenant retention and satisfaction and help create new relationships and communities within our commercial properties. I can't wait to see tenants conversing with building management and with each other through an optional tenant directory."

About Equiem

Equiem is a global property technology and services company on a mission to change the world one square foot at a time. Equiem works with the world's leading property owners to "breathe life into buildings", transforming them from mere brick & mortar structures to bustling communities with services and experiences that enrich occupant's lives. A Deloitte Tech Fast 500 (APAC) 2016 company, Equiem manages the tenant engagement platforms of 10 of the 11 largest Australian property landlords, with its technology, services and staff deployed at over 100 buildings, or 55 million square feet of property - including mixed-use, retail and residential projects.

