Commercial Real Estate Veteran Michael Cooper Joins American Real Estate Partners As Managing Director, Asset Management

HERNDON, Va., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Real Estate Partners (AREP) announced today that Michael Cooper (Mike) has joined the Company as Managing Director, Asset Management. In this role, he will be responsible for specific development and asset management activities for a portion of AREP's 9M SQFT portfolio. Cooper, a seasoned industry executive, brings more than 30 years of experience across the asset management, development, investment and transaction disciplines. Prior to joining AREP, Cooper served as Senior Managing Director and Senior Vice President of the Metro DC region for Brandywine Realty Trust. While at Brandywine, he oversaw acquisitions, development and operations of the 5M SQFT portfolio, as well as managed a team of 80 employees.

"We are pleased to announce Mike's arrival," said Paul Schulman, Principal and COO, AREP. "Mike's depth of experience and know-how across a multitude of disciplines are critical ingredients which help to fuel our future growth and development strategy. As we endeavor to expand our portfolio, placemaking platform and organizational scale, his keen operational eye enables us to not only develop the places people want to be but also consistently deliver the experiences which keep them there. He is a proven leader who brings an open and collaborative work style that readily aligns with our core values and we are excited to have him here."

As Managing Director, Cooper will report to Paul Schulman and work collaboratively with personnel across his designated portfolio to maximize asset value, drive internal proficiency and performance, curate inspired environments consistent with the Company's placemaking strategies, and support enterprise growth as AREP expands its operational footprint across targeted geographies, asset types and development opportunities.

The addition of Mr. Cooper as well as other notable, recent industry hires, signals a deliberate expansion of the Company's organizational depth, aligning its operational bench with future business pursuits and growth goals.

"Increasing value across our existing portfolio and through future assets is my goal," said Cooper. "Ultimately, it is about making a significant impact for the Company, our customers and the communities in which we operate. I'm excited to get started."

Mr. Cooper earned a bachelor's degree in Engineering from Princeton University. He is a lifetime Board member of Northern Virginia NAIOP, a member of the Northern Virginia Transportation Alliance Board, and has served on various planning, zoning and tax district advisory boards relating to the expansion of the D.C. Metrorail system.

About American Real Estate Partners

Headquartered in the greater Washington metropolitan area, American Real Estate Partners (AREP) is an institutional fund manager and operating partner focused on office and mixed-use repositioning and development. Since our founding in 2003, we have deployed over $3.6B across targeted geographies and acquired more than 16M SQFT of class-A real estate. For each asset, our approach is to create a distinctive sense of place, one that authentically reflects the character of its surroundings and the people who work there. As such, everything we do is in the service of elevating the experience. This—in turn—makes our properties more desirable and maximizes returns for our investors. It's not what we do that is different, it's how we do it that makes all the difference. For more information visit: www.americanrepartners.com.

